HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Says Father Was A Bus Ticket Checker, Recalls Early Struggles: ‘Salary Used To Finish By 2nd Day Of Month

Diljit Dosanjh Says Father Was A Bus Ticket Checker, Recalls Early Struggles: 'Salary Used To Finish By 2nd Day Of Month

Diljit Dosanjh appeared on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 with Amitabh Bachchan, sharing stories of his father, Punjab floods, and responding to Khalistani threats over touching Bachchan’s feet.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Nov 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh made an emotional appearance on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, where he shared candid moments from his childhood, his relationship with his father, and his deep connection to Punjab. The star, known for balancing stardom with humility, also addressed the Khalistani threat he faced shortly after the episode aired, standing firm in his belief that his visit to the show was to raise awareness for Punjab flood relief—not for self-promotion.

Diljit’s Response to Khalistani Threat: “I Went for Punjab Floods, Not Promotion”

After being criticised by pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for touching Amitabh Bachchan’s feet on the show, Diljit took to Instagram to clarify his stance.

Posting in Punjabi, he wrote, “Na Mai Kisey Film Di Promotion Lai Geya c, Na Kisey Ganey Di Promotion Lai. Punjab Floods Lai Geya C..Ke National Level Te Gal Hove.. Te Loki Donate kar Sakan.”

The SFJ’s chief, Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, had threatened to disrupt the singer’s Australia concert on November 1, accusing him of “insulting every victim” of the 1984 riots. Bachchan has previously denied all such allegations.

‘Punjab Is Wounded, But It Will Rise Again’

On the show, Diljit thanked Kaun Banega Crorepati for shining a light on Punjab’s struggles.

He told Amitabh Bachchan, “Sir, what happened this time wasn’t the first time it has happened... Punjab is wounded right now, but it will rise on its feet.”

He also reflected on how the people of Punjab always come together in difficult times: “One person cannot do it alone, only when everyone comes together can something be achieved.”

From a Modest Childhood to Stardom

Diljit reminisced about his early years, his strict but loving father, and the small steps that built his career.

“My father was in a government job; he worked as a ticket checker in roadways… He once told me, ‘Beta, tumhe khane ko roti milegi, rehne ko ghar milega, baki jo zindagi mein karna chahe woh khud se kar sakte ho.’ What more could I have asked from him?”

The Born to Shine singer also shared how his first paid performance—a small birthday party—sparked hope for a better future. “After that, money started coming in, and it felt good, because my father’s salary would finish by the 2nd or 3rd of the month.”

Amitabh Bachchan Shares His Parents’ Love Story

Listening to Diljit’s memories, Amitabh Bachchan also offered a personal anecdote about his parents, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. He revealed that their love story unfolded in a single day during a New Year’s gathering: “When he started narrating one of his poems, it moved my mother so much that she started crying… At that very moment, they decided they would marry each other.”

The episode ended with a powerful display of warmth and respect between the two stars—culminating in the heartfelt moment when Diljit touched Bachchan’s feet.

Published at : 01 Nov 2025 06:58 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan Diljit Dosanjh Kaun Banega Crorepati Punjab Floods Diljit Instagram Post KBC 17 Episode
