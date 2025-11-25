Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diljit Dosanjh & Imtiaz Ali Exchange Namaste With Paps At International Emmys 2025

Diljit Dosanjh earns a Best Actor nomination at the International Emmy Awards 2025 for Amar Singh Chamkila. Imtiaz Ali and Netflix team join him on the red carpet.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Nov 2025 09:19 AM (IST)
Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh added another milestone to his global rise as he walked the red carpet at the 53rd International Emmy Awards in New York on Monday night. The Punjabi superstar earned a coveted nomination in the Best Actor category for his acclaimed performance in Amar Singh Chamkila, making Indian fans proud across the world. He was joined at the event by filmmaker Imtiaz Ali and the Netflix India team.

Diljit Dosanjh Makes a Dapper Red-Carpet Appearance

Diljit arrived in his signature suave style, opting for a cream shirt, a shimmering blazer and black trousers, complemented by a sleek black turban. His look quickly went viral after the official Instagram handle of the International Emmys posted his red-carpet moment with the caption, “Diljit Dosanjh. Best Performance by an Actor Nominee.”

Imtiaz Ali also graced the occasion, choosing an all-black outfit as he posed alongside Netflix India’s Vice President, Content, Monika Shergill, and Director, Original Films, Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh.

Amar Singh Chamkila Earns Two International Emmy Nominations

Amar Singh Chamkila, released on Netflix earlier this year, has secured nominations in two top categories — Best TV Movie/Mini-Series and Best Performance by an Actor. Diljit is competing against David Mitchell, Oriol Pla and Diego Vasquez in the Best Actor race.

Speaking to HT City about Diljit’s achievement, Imtiaz Ali said, “The film couldn’t have been made without Diljit Dosanjh. He has brought in a lot of value and made the film what it is. I am so glad that he is also nominated in the category of Best Actor.”

About the Film

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the 2024 biographical drama tells the compelling life story of iconic Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila. Diljit plays the lead role with Parineeti Chopra portraying his second wife, Amarjot. Backed by Mohit Choudhary, Select Media Holdings LLP, Saregama, and Window Seat Films, the movie features music by AR Rahman and received widespread critical acclaim, particularly for Diljit’s transformative performance. The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Published at : 25 Nov 2025 09:15 AM (IST)
AR Rahman Diljit Dosanjh Imtiaz Ali Netflix India Parineeti Chopra Amar Singh Chamkila International Emmy Awards 2025 Chamkila Film
