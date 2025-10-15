Diljit Dosanjh Explains The Meaning And Origin Of His Album Title ‘AURA’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDiljit Dosanjh Explains The Meaning And Origin Of His Album Title ‘AURA’

Diljit Dosanjh partnered with Amazon Music India for a track-by-track series unveiling his new album "AURA," featuring 10 songs including "Kufar" with Manushi Chhillar.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh has joined forces with Amazon Music India for a track-by-track series.

Following 14 chart-topping albums, the latest addition, "AURA" has been unveiled by the makers on Wednesday.

Diljit was recently a part of Amazon Music’s exclusive Track by Track series, in which he took the music lovers on an immersive listening journey, getting into the inspirations, stories, and emotions behind each song from the album.

"AURA" comprises 10 tracks, including "Señorita", "Kufar", "You & Me", "Charmer", "Ban", "Balle Balle", "Gunda", "Mahiya", "Broken Soul", and "God Bless". During the track-by-track series, Diljit provided a glimpse into the creative process and special moments that finally resulted in the album.

This edition included Diljit's fun anecdotes before every track, reflecting on what music means to him and how every audience brings its own taste and vibe to it.

Describing the album in one line, the 'Jatt & Juliet' actor was heard saying, “The album’s vibe is sexy, I am sexy. It’s sexy songs for sexy dance.”

Sharing how AURA came to life and how its name was decided, Diljit revealed, “The word AURA actually came from my fans. At my shows, they often talk about my aura and how it feels. They say the vibe is amazing — some are dancing and singing along, while others get emotional. So really, it was my audience who gave me this idea.”

Diljit has also unveiled the new track "Kufar" from the album "AURA" on Wednesday, featuring Manushi Chhillar.

Dropping the song on social media, the 'Sardaar Ji' actor wrote, “KUFAR Official Video OUT NOW on YOUTUBE AURA The Sexiest ALBUM OF THE YEAR.(sic)”

Diljit is also gearing up for the Aura Tour 2025, during which he will be performing some of his new tracks. However, the schedule for his latest tour is yet to be announced.

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 04:07 PM (IST)
