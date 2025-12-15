Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesChris Martin Performs Live At Wedding, Surprises Couple With First Dance Song

Chris Martin Performs Live At Wedding, Surprises Couple With First Dance Song

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin left a newlywed couple stunned after turning up at their wedding in England to perform a live first dance song on piano. Here’s what happened.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Dec 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin left a couple stunned when he gave a surprise live performance at their wedding.

He hopped behind the piano to play a song for the first dance of a happy couple who had just tied the knot at a ceremony in England.

The mother of the groom had contacted the 48-year-old chart-topping star to ask if he would send a video message that could be played during the wedding celebrations. However, Martin revealed he was free on the night in question and would pop down to perform, reports mirror.co.uk.

The wedding took place in Staffordshire with a reception, where family and friends gathered to celebrate the happy couple. When it came to the first dance for the new husband and wife, Martin quietly entered and performed the song “All My Love”.

The owner of the venue revealed that Martin was first approached to make a video, but said he could go all out for the pair.

"Chris got back and said he could go one better. He said I'm free that night, so I'll come and play the first dance. He didn't want any introduction, so we said it was the first dance, and he walked in and performed. The bride and groom did know he was coming. It was kept as a surprise for the guests. I don't think they realised it was him until the end."

Martin was previously married to American actress Gwyneth Paltrow, who was his wife from 2003 until their divorce in 2016. Despite the pair being megastars, their wedding was a very low-key affair.

They got married in Santa Barbara, California, in December 2003 after picking up their marriage license at the Santa Barbara County courthouse. Reports at the time claimed the couple celebrated their nuptials without any family or friends attending their wedding.

They welcomed their daughter, Apple, the following year, while son Moses, who now performs in a band called People I've Met, arrived in April 2006. In 2014, they announced they were "conscious uncoupling" after a decade of marriage but have remained close ever since.

More recently, the musician was romantically involved with American actress Dakota Johnson, 36, whom he began dating in 2017. They went on to become engaged; however, the couple split by June 2025, with reports suggesting several of reasons for their breakup.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Dec 2025 11:18 AM (IST)
Tags :
Chris Martin Wedding Surprise Chris Martin Live Performance Coldplay Singer Wedding Celebrity Wedding Surprise Coldplay News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
Dense Smog Shrouds Delhi As AQI Remains 'Severe Plus'; Near-Zero Visibility Disrupts Flights
India
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
PM Modi Embarks On Three-Nation Tour To Jordan, Ethiopia, Oman
World
Trump Condemns 'Antisemitic Attack' At Australia's Bondi Beach That Killed 15, Injured 40
'Antisemitic Attack': Trump Condemns Bondi Beach Shooting That Killed 15
World
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Convicted Under National Security Law, Could Face Life Imprisonment
Hong Kong Media Tycoon Jimmy Lai Convicted Under National Security Law, Could Face Life Imprisonment
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
Opinion | Why RELOS Has Rattled US Strategic Community
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget