Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesChinmayi Sripada Receives Morphed Nude Image, Files Complaint After Death Threats To Children

Chinmayi Sripada Receives Morphed Nude Image, Files Complaint After Death Threats To Children

Chinmayi Sripada reports a morphed nude image and death threats to her children, urging legal action against deepfake abuse.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 11 Dec 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripada has once again raised serious concerns about online harassment after receiving a morphed nude image on Wednesday evening. The artiste escalated the matter directly to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, publicly tagging him and sharing both the image and a detailed video message on social media.

‘Trolling Spiked After Rahul’s Comment,’ Says Chinmayi

In her post, Chinmayi revealed that the abuse intensified after her husband, actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, commented on mangalasutra recently. “I got a morphed image from a page today and tagged the cops - whether legal action happen will happen or not is not the issue,” she wrote, calling attention to the larger pattern of digital harassment she has been facing.

In her video, she further shared, “I have been abused, my children have been given death threats… the kind of women they don’t like shouldn’t ever have children, and if they do, their children must die.” She added that men in a Twitter Space “were applauding and laughing” while such remarks were made.

 

‘Harassed Since I Named My Abuser’

Opening up about the years-long online attacks against her, Chinmayi said the harassment intensified after she spoke publicly about sexual misconduct in the industry. “A lot of people have abused me; they have been paid for by political groups,” she said. Sharing the morphed nude to raise awareness, she added, “I am sharing so women know these kinds of things happen, men do this to push us out of public spaces.”

She also highlighted the growing threat of deepfake technology: “The rise of deepfakes and AI will mean more women will unfortunately face this… I am not the kind of woman who is shamed by this.” Chinmayi urged girls, women, and parents to pursue legal action whenever they encounter similar online abuse.

Background: Chinmayi’s Long Fight Against Harassment

A key voice in India’s #MeToo movement, Chinmayi in 2018 accused lyricist Vairamuthu of harassment and amplified allegations against several musicians including OS Thyagarajan, Raghu Dixit, and Karthik. Following her statements, her membership in the Tamil Film Dubbing Union was terminated by its president Radha Ravi, citing fee-related issues—an action now being contested in court.

Published at : 11 Dec 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Hyderabad Cybercrime Chinmayi Sripada News Chinmayi Harassment Case Deepfake Threats India Rahul Ravindran Trolling Issue
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
North Goa Bans Fireworks Inside Tourist Establishments After Nightclub Blaze Kills 25
World
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
‘Cutting Our Nose To ...’: US Lawmaker Uses Modi–Putin Selfie To Warn Washington On India Policy
News
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
Goa Night Club Fire, Owners Luthra Brothers Detained In Thailand
World
Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Explained: What It Means, Who Can Apply & The $1 Million Cost
Trump’s ‘Gold Card’ Explained: What It Means, Who Can Apply & The $1 Million Cost
Advertisement

Videos

Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Major Accident Update: 25 Dead in Club Fire; Management Held Responsible as Probe Intensifies
Delhi Car Blast: ED-ATS Uncover Suspected Terror Funding Network in Thane
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
AAP's MCD Byelection Rout: Four Indications For Arvind Kejriwal He Cannot Ignore
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget