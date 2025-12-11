Chinmayi Sripada Receives Morphed Nude Image, Files Complaint After Death Threats To Children

Singer and dubbing artiste Chinmayi Sripada has once again raised serious concerns about online harassment after receiving a morphed nude image on Wednesday evening. The artiste escalated the matter directly to Hyderabad City Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar, publicly tagging him and sharing both the image and a detailed video message on social media.

‘Trolling Spiked After Rahul’s Comment,’ Says Chinmayi

In her post, Chinmayi revealed that the abuse intensified after her husband, actor-filmmaker Rahul Ravindran, commented on mangalasutra recently. “I got a morphed image from a page today and tagged the cops - whether legal action happen will happen or not is not the issue,” she wrote, calling attention to the larger pattern of digital harassment she has been facing.

In her video, she further shared, “I have been abused, my children have been given death threats… the kind of women they don’t like shouldn’t ever have children, and if they do, their children must die.” She added that men in a Twitter Space “were applauding and laughing” while such remarks were made.

I got a morphed image from a page today and tagged the cops - whether legal action happen will happen or not is not the issue



But I made this video for girls and their families to safeguard against the 'Lanja Munda' spewing people here who have been paid to do this for the past…

‘Harassed Since I Named My Abuser’

Opening up about the years-long online attacks against her, Chinmayi said the harassment intensified after she spoke publicly about sexual misconduct in the industry. “A lot of people have abused me; they have been paid for by political groups,” she said. Sharing the morphed nude to raise awareness, she added, “I am sharing so women know these kinds of things happen, men do this to push us out of public spaces.”

She also highlighted the growing threat of deepfake technology: “The rise of deepfakes and AI will mean more women will unfortunately face this… I am not the kind of woman who is shamed by this.” Chinmayi urged girls, women, and parents to pursue legal action whenever they encounter similar online abuse.

Background: Chinmayi’s Long Fight Against Harassment

A key voice in India’s #MeToo movement, Chinmayi in 2018 accused lyricist Vairamuthu of harassment and amplified allegations against several musicians including OS Thyagarajan, Raghu Dixit, and Karthik. Following her statements, her membership in the Tamil Film Dubbing Union was terminated by its president Radha Ravi, citing fee-related issues—an action now being contested in court.