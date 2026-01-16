BTS Announces New Album ‘ARIRANG’, First Full-Length Release Since 2020

After years of speculation and mounting anticipation, BTS has officially confirmed their long-awaited return with a brand-new studio album. The global K-pop phenomenon announced their fifth full-length album, ARIRANG, marking a major milestone in the group’s journey and sending fans worldwide into celebration mode.

The album announcement was made by BigHit Music through Weverse, HYBE’s official fan platform, confirming that ARIRANG will be released globally on March 20, 2026. This release holds special significance as it will be BTS’s first studio album in over six years and their first major group project since completing their individual commitments.

BTS’ First Full-Length Album in Six Years

ARIRANG will feature 14 tracks and is being positioned as a deeply personal project for the group. According to the official press release, the album is “driven by each member’s honest introspection as they collectively shaped its direction by weaving their individual perspectives into the music.”

This makes ARIRANG BTS’s first studio release since Map of the Soul: 7 in 2020. While the group did release Proof in 2022, that anthology album largely reflected on their past work. In contrast, ARIRANG is being described as a fresh chapter that captures who BTS are today.

What Went Into Making ‘ARIRANG’

BigHit Music revealed that the latter half of 2025 was dedicated entirely to the album’s creative process. During this time, the members focused intensely on music, prioritising songwriting, production, and artistic direction. The label shared that the album reflects BTS’s growth, evolution, and current identity as artists while remaining rooted in their origins.

The project reportedly blends personal storytelling with the collective voice that has defined BTS’s global success, offering fans a more mature and reflective sound.

Album Release, Formats and What’s Next

ARIRANG will drop worldwide at 1 pm KST, which translates to 9:30 am IST, with physical albums shipping globally from the same date. Orders will be fulfilled based on purchase sequence across regions.

The album will be available in two standard physical versions — ARIRANG (Rooted in Korea Ver) and ARIRANG (Rooted in Music Ver). Both editions include a photobook, CD-R, photo card sets and exclusive packaging, with contents varying by version.

In addition, BTS has launched a new official website where further details about the album will be unveiled. Reports suggest that a global tour in support of ARIRANG is also in the works, with official announcements expected in the coming weeks.

For ARMY, ARIRANG is not just an album — it marks BTS’s return as a group and the beginning of a powerful new era.