Bobby Deol Gets Emotional After Watching Dharmendra’s Last Film Ikkis

Sriram Raghavan’s upcoming biographical war drama Ikkis is shaping up to be an emotionally significant release, as it marks the late Dharmendra’s final on-screen appearance. Ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on January 1, 2026, Dharmendra’s son Bobby Deol attended a private screening of the film along with his family. Visuals from the event have since surfaced online, capturing a visibly emotional Bobby as he exited the venue after watching his father’s last film.

Bobby Deol and Family Attend Private Screening

Several paparazzi clips circulating on social media show Bobby Deol arriving for the special screening and later leaving with his wife Tanya Deol and their son Aryaman Deol. In one widely shared video posted by paparazzo Sneh Zala, Bobby is seen stepping out of his car and folding his hands to acknowledge the photographers before quietly getting back inside.

Tanya Deol and Aryaman were seated in the backseat, while Bobby took the front seat. The actor appeared overwhelmed as the car pulled away. For the screening, Bobby opted for a casual look, wearing a white sweatshirt paired with denim jeans. The understated moment resonated strongly with fans, many of whom noted the emotional weight of the occasion.

Dharmendra’s Final Days on the Sets of Ikkis

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Bollywood’s “He-Man,” passed away on November 24 at the age of 89, just days before his 90th birthday. Recently, Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Esha Deol shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Ikkis, taken on the day Dharmendra completed filming his portions.

In the video, the veteran actor is heard saying, “I am extremely happy to be with Maddock Films. The team, the captain Sriram ji. This film is done in a very nice way. I think India and Pakistan, both should see the picture. I am a bit happily sad today as it is the last day of shooting. I love you all. Kuch kahi koi galti ho gayi ho uske liye kshama karna (If I have made any mistake, please forgive me)."

Sunny Deol also paid tribute to his father with a heartfelt message, writing, “A smile that lit up the darkness. Generosity without limits. Love for my papa is deeply rooted in our hearts. He has blessed us with his final film, Ikkis. Let’s celebrate him in movie halls this New Year."

About Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, Ikkis is a biographical war drama inspired by the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, a Param Vir Chakra awardee who laid down his life during the Battle of Basantar in the 1971 India-Pakistan War. The film’s title refers to Khetarpal’s age at the time of his martyrdom.

Agastya Nanda essays the role of Arun Khetarpal, while Simar Bhatia plays Kiran. Dharmendra appears in a pivotal role as Brigadier ML Khetarpal (Retd.), the hero’s father. The ensemble cast also includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Shree Bishnoi, Suhasini Mulay, Sikander Kher, Rahul Dev, Vivaan Shah and others.

Ikkis is scheduled for a theatrical release on January 1, 2026.