Is Ashnoor Kaur Entering Bigg Boss 19? Fans Convinced After Her Emotional Post

Actress Ashnoor Kaur recently posted a story on her Instagram account wherein she expressed how she is going to miss her parents, further hinting that she is starting a new journey. Ever since she posted the picture along with the caption, fans have been wondering if Ashnoor is entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. She had even shared another photo that saw a cake along with a Best Wishes Card.

Fans have been intrigued with these posts but Ashnoor, as of yet, has not given any official statement but as per a source close to IANS Ashoor will be seen season 19 of 'Bigg Boss".

The young girl, all of 21, has been working in the entertainment industry ever since she was 6 years old. The actress has also worked in Bollywood movies like Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

Ashnoor kickstarted her career with the TV show Jhansi Ki Rani and later, featured on various popular daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and others. She has also done many music videos in Punjabi and Hindi. With Bigg Boss, it would be Ashnoor’s debut into the reality show world. At a very young age of 21, the actress boasts of 9.7 Million followers on Instagram.

Sometime back, Ashnoor made headlines when a video clip of little Ashnoor from her show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya had gone viral. In the video, a 6 year old Ashnoor was seen running behind a car during a Bidaai scene. The video clip of the actress soon turned into a meme fest with fans having a great laugh.

Talking about Bigg Boss, the show that is in its 19th season, is set to kickstart from 24th of August. Actor Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show yet again and this will be his 16th year of hosting the reality show.

This year, the theme of BB 19 is titled “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar (The Housemates’ Government)”, wherein the makers have introduced a political-style gameplay where housemates will be divided into Ruling Party and Opposition factions.

