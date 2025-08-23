Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Ashnoor Kaur Entering Bigg Boss 19? Fans Convinced After Her Emotional Post

Is Ashnoor Kaur Entering Bigg Boss 19? Fans Convinced After Her Emotional Post

Ashnoor Kaur’s Instagram story has left fans curious about her entry into Bigg Boss 19. The 21-year-old actress may be stepping into Salman Khan’s reality show, as per reports.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Aug 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Ashnoor Kaur recently posted a story on her Instagram account wherein she expressed how she is going to miss her parents, further hinting that she is starting a new journey. Ever since she posted the picture along with the caption, fans have been wondering if Ashnoor is entering the Bigg Boss 19 house. She had even shared another photo that saw a cake along with a Best Wishes Card.

Fans have been intrigued with these posts but Ashnoor, as of yet, has not given any official statement but as per a source close to IANS Ashoor will be seen season 19 of 'Bigg Boss".

The young girl, all of 21, has been working in the entertainment industry ever since she was 6 years old. The actress has also worked in Bollywood movies like Sanju and Manmarziyaan.

Ashnoor kickstarted her career with the TV show Jhansi Ki Rani and later, featured on various popular daily soaps like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Patiala Babes and others. She has also done many music videos in Punjabi and Hindi. With Bigg Boss, it would be Ashnoor’s debut into the reality show world. At a very young age of 21, the actress boasts of 9.7 Million followers on Instagram.

Sometime back, Ashnoor made headlines when a video clip of little Ashnoor from her show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya had gone viral. In the video, a 6 year old Ashnoor was seen running behind a car during a Bidaai scene. The video clip of the actress soon turned into a meme fest with fans having a great laugh.

Talking about Bigg Boss, the show that is in its 19th season, is set to kickstart from 24th of August. Actor Salman Khan will be seen hosting the show yet again and this will be his 16th year of hosting the reality show.

This year, the theme of BB 19 is titled “Gharwalon Ki Sarkaar (The Housemates’ Government)”, wherein the makers have introduced a political-style gameplay where housemates will be divided into Ruling Party and Opposition factions.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Aug 2025 05:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bigg Boss 19 News Salman Khan Bigg Boss 19 Ashnoor Kaur Bigg Boss 19
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India Temporarily Suspends Mail Services Following Trump’s Tariff Hike
India
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Another U-Turn In Dharmasthala 'Mass Burial' Probe As Woman Claims She ‘Faked’ Daughter’s Disappearance
Celebrities
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
'Someone Has Done This Mischief': Govinda’s Manager Denies Divorce Reports With Sunita
Business
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
'No Compromise On Farmers’ Interests': Jaishankar Highlights 'Red Line' In India-US Trade Talks
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: CISF Detains Another Suspicious Man Near Parliament Amid Heightened Security | ABP NEWS
Bihar Politics: RahuI Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav Meet Makhana Farmers in Bihar During 'Voter Adhikar Yatra'
Breaking: Has the Supreme Court’s decision on stray dogs struck the right balance between compassion and public safety?
Breaking: Cloudburst Hits Chamoli’s Tharali in Uttarakhand, One Missing, Major Damage Reported | ABP NEWS
Bihar News: FIR Filed Against Tejashwi Yadav in UP Over Remarks Against PM Modi | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
Coded Commanders: Artificial Intelligence As The New General
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget