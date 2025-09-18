The red carpet lit up on Wednesday evening as some of the most recognized faces in the Hindi film industry gathered to celebrate the premiere of Aryan Khan’s highly anticipated debut web series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. The event, held in Mumbai, turned into a spectacle of glamour, star power, and subtle romance as both family and rumored flames made an appearance.

Aryan Khan Arrives With the Khan Family in Style

All eyes were on Aryan Khan, who stepped out in a sleek all-black look, featuring a jacket, T-shirt, and denim, as he posed confidently for the cameras. He was joined by his superstar father Shah Rukh Khan, still recovering from a shoulder injury but ever the charismatic figure, along with mother Gauri Khan, sister Suhana Khan, and little brother AbRam.

Aryan, who directs and co-wrote the Netflix series, made solo appearances and also posed for heartwarming family portraits, cementing the Khans as the centerpiece of the evening.

Larissa Bonesi Sparks Buzz With Her Appearance

Adding an extra layer of intrigue was the arrival of Larissa Bonesi, a Brazilian model-turned-actor who is rumored to be Aryan's girlfriend. Dressed in a chic off-shoulder black gown, Larissa smiled for the paparazzi but notably did not pose with Aryan, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Fans on social media quickly connected the dots, especially as both were spotted in matching black outfits. Comments flooded Instagram:

“She looks really pretty? Are they seriously dating?”

“Twinning in black at his event. Cute, they are.”

“They should go official, what’s stopping them?”

“Khan-daan ki bahu,” wrote another cheeky user.

Earlier this year, Larissa had given Aryan a public shoutout when the first teaser for The Ba**ds of Bollywood* dropped.

“Unstoppable, unmatched, and truly World’s #1! Proud is an understatement!” she wrote, which Aryan reshared on his own story.

Bollywood A-Listers Show Up to Support Aryan’s Big Night

The premiere turned into a full-fledged red carpet extravaganza with Madhuri Dixit, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Farah Khan, and Karan Johar among the many who attended. The presence of so many major names underscored the high expectations surrounding Aryan’s directorial debut.

About The Ba**ds of Bollywood*

Created under Red Chillies Entertainment, Aryan Khan’s debut series is set to premiere on Netflix on September 18. Co-written by Aryan, Bilal Siddiqi, and Manav Chauhan, the show stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, and more.

The seven-episode drama follows Aasmaan Singh (played by Lakshya), a newcomer chasing stardom in the chaotic world of Bollywood. With his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh), Aasmaan navigates ambition, fame, and betrayal in a genre-defying storyline.

With Aryan Khan at the helm, The Ba**ds of Bollywood* promises a bold new perspective on the industry he grew up around, and judging by the premiere night, the buzz is only just beginning.