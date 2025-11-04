Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Anushka Sharma Liking This Fan Reel About Virat Kohli Has The Internet Laughing Out Loud

Anushka Sharma’s ‘like’ on a fan-made reel about Virat Kohli thanking her for his support leaves the internet amused. The video has gone viral, sparking hilarious reactions online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Anushka Sharma has once again left fans in splits, this time without saying a word. The actress, known for her quick wit and understated humour, recently liked a viral reel poking fun at her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli’s statement about how she stood by him through his tough phase. Her playful gesture has taken social media by storm.

Anushka’s ‘like’ sends internet into a frenzy

The video, created by Instagram user @prithvi__zaveri, humorously dramatised a fan’s heartbreak over Virat’s statement. In the original interview that inspired the reel, the cricketer had said that “Anushka supported him during his downfall.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Prithvi Zaveri (@prithvi__zaveri)

The reel shows the creator crying dramatically, pretending to be crushed by Kohli’s words, even pretending to jump out of a window before hiding his tears by chopping onions. Set to Imran Khan’s song Bewafa, the clip quickly caught attention — but what made it blow up was Anushka Sharma’s like on the post.

Soon after her interaction, fans flooded the comments section with witty reactions. One user wrote, “Liked by anushka bhabhi,” while another added, “Anushka Sharma jiii liked.”

On X (formerly Twitter), users shared screenshots of her like. One tweet read, “SHE'S A TRULY HILARIOUS WOMAN LMAOOO,” while another commented, “No wonder madam bagged Kohli sahab, humour is always charming.”

When Virat Kohli credited Anushka for standing by him

The reel references Virat Kohli’s heartfelt words from an interview after he scored his 81st international century during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against Australia in Perth.

Speaking to Adam Gilchrist, the star batsman said, "Anushka has been right by my side through thick and thin. She knows everything that goes on behind the scene, what goes on in the head when you don't play as well... the fact that she is here makes it more special."

Virat and Anushka: A power couple with shared humour

Virat and Anushka’s relationship dates back to 2013 when they met on the sets of a commercial. After years of dating, they married in a private ceremony in Italy in December 2017. The couple are parents to daughter Vamika (born January 2021) and son Akaay (born February 2024).

The family is rumoured to have moved to London after their son’s birth, though neither has confirmed the reports.

Anushka’s simple ‘like’ on a meme about her husband has once again proved what fans already know, that she can find humour in just about anything, including her own love story.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 12:10 PM (IST)
Bollywood News Virat Kohli Cricket News Anushka Sharma Instagram Anushka Sharma
