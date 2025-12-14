Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli once again reminded fans why they remain one of the most adored celebrity couples. The duo was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of their departure from the city, where their warm interaction with paparazzi and fans quickly became a talking point on social media.

A video shared by Instant Bollywood shows the couple in relaxed, casual avatars, smiling and acknowledging photographers stationed at the terminal. Their easygoing presence and polite gestures struck a chord online, with fans flooding comment sections with admiration for the couple’s grounded behaviour.

A Warm Airport Appearance That Melted Hearts

The airport sighting held special significance as it marked Anushka Sharma’s first public appearance at Mumbai’s private airport in several months. Naturally, fans were thrilled to see fresh glimpses of ‘Virushka’. In the viral clip, Virat Kohli is seen stepping out first, dressed in a black sweatshirt paired with a cap and sunglasses. The cricketer smiled, waved at the photographers and even paused to sign a poster before heading towards his car.

Moments later, Anushka followed, looking effortlessly chic in a brown trench coat layered over a black top. Her sleek, straight hair and sunglasses completed the understated travel look. Observant fans also noticed her saying something to Virat as she walked behind him, adding to the charm of the candid moment.

Chakda Xpress Release Speculation Resurfaces

Amid the viral airport buzz, discussions around Anushka Sharma’s long-delayed film Chakda Xpress have once again gained momentum. The biopic on former Indian women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami has been completed since 2022 but has faced multiple delays due to reported rights and distribution issues with Netflix.

Addressing recent speculation, Jhulan Goswami reacted to claims about the film’s potential release timeline. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I am not aware of any such update. Let’s hope for the best."

Anushka Sharma’s Acting Comeback in Focus

Anushka Sharma has been away from the big screen for over seven years, with her last theatrical release being Zero in 2018, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although Chakda Xpress was shot and wrapped up in 2022, it has yet to see the light of day.

According to a recent report by Mid-Day, the makers of the film have now reached out to Netflix executives, urging them to resolve internal issues and proceed with the release. A source quoted by the portal stated, “We have personally written to top executives at Netflix India to see if they can rise above the conflict so that the film can see the light of day. A biopic on a legend like Jhulan di deserves to reach the audience."

As fans continue to celebrate Anushka and Virat’s rare public appearances, anticipation around the actress’s much-awaited return to acting continues to grow.