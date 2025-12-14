Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAnushka Sharma Greets Paps With A Smile, Virat Kohli Stops To Sign Autographs At Airport | Watch

Anushka Sharma Greets Paps With A Smile, Virat Kohli Stops To Sign Autographs At Airport | Watch

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli charm fans at Mumbai airport as Chakda Xpress release speculation resurfaces amid buzz around Anushka’s acting comeback.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Dec 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli once again reminded fans why they remain one of the most adored celebrity couples. The duo was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport ahead of their departure from the city, where their warm interaction with paparazzi and fans quickly became a talking point on social media.

A video shared by Instant Bollywood shows the couple in relaxed, casual avatars, smiling and acknowledging photographers stationed at the terminal. Their easygoing presence and polite gestures struck a chord online, with fans flooding comment sections with admiration for the couple’s grounded behaviour.

A Warm Airport Appearance That Melted Hearts

The airport sighting held special significance as it marked Anushka Sharma’s first public appearance at Mumbai’s private airport in several months. Naturally, fans were thrilled to see fresh glimpses of ‘Virushka’. In the viral clip, Virat Kohli is seen stepping out first, dressed in a black sweatshirt paired with a cap and sunglasses. The cricketer smiled, waved at the photographers and even paused to sign a poster before heading towards his car.

Moments later, Anushka followed, looking effortlessly chic in a brown trench coat layered over a black top. Her sleek, straight hair and sunglasses completed the understated travel look. Observant fans also noticed her saying something to Virat as she walked behind him, adding to the charm of the candid moment.

Chakda Xpress Release Speculation Resurfaces

Amid the viral airport buzz, discussions around Anushka Sharma’s long-delayed film Chakda Xpress have once again gained momentum. The biopic on former Indian women’s cricket team captain Jhulan Goswami has been completed since 2022 but has faced multiple delays due to reported rights and distribution issues with Netflix.

Addressing recent speculation, Jhulan Goswami reacted to claims about the film’s potential release timeline. Speaking to Hindustan Times, she said, “I am not aware of any such update. Let’s hope for the best."

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Anushka Sharma’s Acting Comeback in Focus

Anushka Sharma has been away from the big screen for over seven years, with her last theatrical release being Zero in 2018, where she starred alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Although Chakda Xpress was shot and wrapped up in 2022, it has yet to see the light of day.

According to a recent report by Mid-Day, the makers of the film have now reached out to Netflix executives, urging them to resolve internal issues and proceed with the release. A source quoted by the portal stated, “We have personally written to top executives at Netflix India to see if they can rise above the conflict so that the film can see the light of day. A biopic on a legend like Jhulan di deserves to reach the audience."

As fans continue to celebrate Anushka and Virat’s rare public appearances, anticipation around the actress’s much-awaited return to acting continues to grow.

Published at : 14 Dec 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anushka Sharma Virat Kohli Jhulan Goswami Biopic Virushka Airport Video Anushka Sharma Mumbai Airport Chakda Xpress Release
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India Vows 'Appropriate Measures' After Mexico Imposes Steep 50% Import Tariffs
India Vows 'Appropriate Measures' After Mexico Imposes Steep 50% Import Tariffs
Cities
Multiple Buses Collide Due To Thick Fog On Highway In Haryana's Rewari, Several Injured
Multiple Buses Collide Due To Dense Fog On Haryana Highway, Several Injured
Cities
Delhi Wakes Up To Thick Smog Blanket As Air Quality Remains 'Severe'; AQI Season's Worst At 462
Delhi Air Quality Remains 'Severe' Amid Thick Smog; AQI Season's Worst At 462
World
2 Killed, 8 Critical In Shooting At Brown University During Exams; Suspect Still At Large
2 Killed, 8 Critical In Shooting At Brown University During Exams; Suspect Still At Large
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: BJP Questions Congress Over Vote Theft Claims, Demands Proof
Air Pollution: Dense Fog Triggers Multiple Road Accidents in Greater Noida and Rewari
Banaskantha Violence: Mob Attacks Forest Team, 47 Cops and Officials Injured
Delhi Air Pollution: Delhi Turns Gas Chamber as AQI Crosses 550, GRAP-IV Restrictions Enforced Across NCR
Breaking: ED Busts UP Cough Syrup Smuggling Network, ₹400 Crore Fake Firms Scam Uncovered
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget