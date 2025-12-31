Amitabh Bachchan Pays Emotional Tribute To Dharmendra On KBC Ahead Of Ikkis Release

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan was overcome with emotion on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati as an episode opened with a moving tribute to veteran Bollywood icon Dharmendra. The moment turned deeply personal as Bachchan reflected on decades of friendship, admiration, and shared cinematic history, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the bond between two of Hindi cinema’s most celebrated legends.

Amitabh Bachchan Remembers a Friend, Family and Idol

As the tribute unfolded, Amitabh spoke about Dharmendra’s final cinematic outing, Ikkis, describing it as a gift that will endure long after the curtains fall. His voice trembled as he said, “The film Ikkis is the last precious memento for us, left behind for millions of people. An artist wants to practise art until the very last breath of life, and this is exactly what my friend, my family, and my idol, Mr Dharmendra Deol, did.”

The words underscored not just professional respect but a deeply emotional connection, with Bachchan repeatedly referring to Dharmendra as family and a lifelong source of inspiration.

‘Mr Dharam Was a Feeling’: An Emotional Reflection

Continuing the tribute, Amitabh’s voice softened further as he described the intangible presence Dharmendra holds in the lives of those who admire him. “Mr Dharam was not just a person. He was a feeling, and a feeling never lets you go. It becomes a memory, a blessing that keeps you moving forward.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sonytvofficial

The sentiment resonated strongly on the KBC set, turning the moment into a collective remembrance of Dharmendra’s influence on Indian cinema and its artists.

A Sholay Memory That Defined Instinctive Acting

Amitabh also revisited a powerful behind-the-scenes memory from Sholay, offering insight into Dharmendra’s physicality and instinctive approach to performance. Recalling a scene shot in Bengaluru, he shared, “We were shooting in Bangalore. He had what I call a physical quality; he was a wrestler, a hero. In the death scene, the agony you saw on screen was real because of the way he held me so tightly that the pain became natural acting.”

The anecdote highlighted Dharmendra’s ability to transform raw emotion into unforgettable cinema.

Filmmakers and Co-Stars Share Their Gratitude

Director Sriram Raghavan, who directed Ikkis, also paid his respects on the show, saying, “I am very blessed that he worked in my last film and that his last performance is something he was extraordinarily good at.”

Actor Jaideep Ahlawat echoed similar emotions, sharing his experience of working alongside the legend: “I was lucky to have most of my scenes with him. On set, it never felt like a superstar was with us; he felt like family.”

About Ikkis and Early Industry Praise

Ahead of its January 1 release, Ikkis has already drawn strong emotional reactions from industry insiders. Casting director Mukesh Chhabra described it as “a film made purely from the heart,” praising Dharmendra’s performance for its “grace” and “depth.” He added that the veteran actor’s final role “truly breaks the heart” while also highlighting the sincerity and chemistry of the younger cast, including Agastya Nanda and Simar Bhatia.