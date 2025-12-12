Amitabh Bachchan On Massive Fan Love He Receives At Jalsa: 'What Have I Done To Deserve This?’

Amitabh Bachchan offered fans a heartfelt glimpse into his weekly tradition outside his Mumbai residence, Jalsa, as he shared new photos and videos from his Sunday darshan. In his latest blog entry on Friday, the megastar reflected on the overwhelming affection he continues to receive from admirers who gather outside his gate every week.

Amitabh Bachchan's weekly tradition

Posting a video that captured a massive crowd cheering as he prepared to step out, Amitabh expressed deep gratitude for their unwavering devotion. “The love and the motion grows and the immense care and expression they give is immeasurable ..what have I done to be deserving of such is a mystery and one that can never be forgotten or put aside,” he wrote.

The actor also mused on the nature of decision-making and the tug-of-war between one’s own thoughts and external opinions. “What plays in the mind of the mind is a mind of its own .. and that is what invariably give a mind for the best mind taken .... the more you seek opinion, the greater the mind plays truant and leads one to no decision .. for then it is seeking which mind to go by - not yours but theirs ... so do I want this or not ..up to you ..for you is the mind most minded.”

He continued, “You may be in a state of indecision .. but it's you and your mind .. the decision that you seek comes from another mind facing a mind of its own .so is the decision yours or theirs ..??? ponder.”

Among the many fan-made signs he shared was a poster celebrating his son Abhishek Bachchan’s filmography. Amitabh responded with pride, writing, “The son brings pride and respect .. blessed are we that feel so …”

About Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan's latest work

Abhishek was most recently seen in Kaalidhar Laapata, Madhumita’s Hindi remake of her 2019 Tamil hit KD. The film features him in the titular role, supported by Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and child actor Daivik Bhagela. Up next, he is gearing up for King, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Akshay Oberoi, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Amitabh, meanwhile, was last seen in Vettaiyan, TJ Gnanavel’s Tamil action drama that also stars Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, and Rana Daggubati.