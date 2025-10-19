Akshay Kumar Tells Fan ‘Haath Niche Karo’ At Mumbai Airport, Fans React

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAkshay Kumar Tells Fan ‘Haath Niche Karo’ At Mumbai Airport, Fans React

Akshay Kumar told a fan to keep his hand down after an unwanted gesture during a Mumbai airport interaction. Fans online supported the actor, emphasizing consent and basic etiquette.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Oct 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar recently expressed irritation at a fan who placed his hand on the actor’s shoulder while posing for a photo. The incident occurred as Akshay, accompanied by his daughter Nitara Bhatia, was spotted at Mumbai airport preparing to travel. He was dressed casually in a black shirt and olive green pants.

Incident at the Airport

In an Instagram clip, a group of fans approached Akshay for photos. The actor instructed them to form a group for the picture. However, one fan standing next to him put his hand on Akshay’s shoulder. The actor immediately responded, "Haath niche karo (Keep your hand down)."

The fan promptly moved his hand away, and Akshay walked off with a smile, ending the brief confrontation.

 

 
 
 
 
 
Fans Support Akshay

The clip went viral, with many praising Akshay for maintaining boundaries. One fan commented, "At least know your basics, how to behave. He's not your uncle's son. No wonder the celebs behave rudely at times, unable to keep their calm anymore."

Another supporter wrote, "He did nothing wrong. If anyone keeps their hand on anyone without permission/they will react the same."

An Instagram user added, "He is absolutely right. Why do you need to touch celebrities without asking their consent? Good job, Akshay, for teaching him very basic etiquette."

Upcoming Projects

Akshay will next appear with Saif Ali Khan in Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan, produced by KVN Productions in association with Thespian Films. He is also slated to star in Bhooth Bangla.

Recently, Akshay was seen in Jolly LLB 3, reprising his role alongside Arshad Warsi in an intense courtroom drama. The film also stars Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas, with Gajraj Rao as the antagonist. The movie released on September 19, 2025.

Published at : 19 Oct 2025 01:00 PM (IST)
Akshay Kumar Upcoming Films Akshay Kumar Haath Niche Karo Akshay Kumar Nitara Bhatia Akshay Kumar Jolly LLB 3
