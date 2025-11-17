Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Akhil Sachdeva & Wife Tanya Gulla Blessed With Baby Girl, Singer Says 'My Mother Is Back With Me'

Singer-composer Akhil Sachdeva and wife Tanya Gulla have welcomed a baby girl. The musician shared the emotional news on Instagram, saying his newborn feels like his mother “back with him.”

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Nov 2025 07:28 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva, known for his chart-topping romantic hits, has stepped into a new phase of life—fatherhood. The musician and his wife, Tanya Gulla, have welcomed a baby girl, adding an emotional and joyous milestone to their journey together.

Sachdeva, who married Tanya in 2020, announced the arrival of their daughter with a heartfelt post shared on Monday, November 17. The couple’s first child was born on November 6.

A Heartfelt Announcement From the New Father

Sharing a picture with Tanya and a glimpse of their newborn’s tiny hand, Akhil revealed the news in a deeply emotional caption.

He wrote, “6th November 2025. Our little miracle has arrived, blessed with a baby girl. My mother is finally back with me in the form of my beautiful daughter. Jai Hanuman Maharaj ki."

The post immediately struck a chord with fans, who flooded the comments section with blessings and warm wishes. Many expressed how touched they were by the musician’s spiritual sentiment.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nasha Boy (@sachdevaakhilnasha)

Inside Akhil and Tanya’s Love Story

Akhil and Tanya tied the knot on December 7, 2020, in a royal ceremony at Samode Haveli in Jaipur. But their journey began long before that—and in an almost cinematic manner.

In an earlier interview with ETimes, Akhil had shared how Tanya had admired him long before the two became close friends.

“She knows me in and out. We have been thick friends since the past five-six years," he said. He also revealed that there was a time when they weren’t in touch, without knowing their paths would one day lead to marriage.

“There was a time when we were not talking to each other. Back then, I didn’t know that one day, I would be marrying the girl who wanted to marry me when she saw me for the first time," he said.

He also recounted Tanya’s first impression of him: “Tanya had come to my concert six years back when she was just 19. She saw me for the first time and told her mother that when she grows up, she would want to marry me. After my concert, her mother came to me and said that. We became friends after that."

A Deeply Emotional Milestone

The birth of their daughter carries a profound emotional meaning for the singer, who expressed that he feels a spiritual connection to his late mother through his child. As the couple embraces parenthood, fans and fellow musicians have been showering the family with love.

Akhil, cherished for songs like Sun Mere Humsafar, Tera Ban Jaunga, and Channa Ve, now finds a new kind of harmony offstage—with his “little miracle” bringing love and warmth to his family.

Published at : 17 Nov 2025 07:27 PM (IST)
Akhil Sachdeva Baby Girl Tanya Gulla Akhil Sachdeva Daughter Sun Mere Humsafar
