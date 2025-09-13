Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ajay Devgn Shares Heartfelt Note For Son Yug’s Birthday; Kajol Posts Sweet Video

Ajay Devgn wishes son Yug a loving 15th birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post. Kajol shares a sweet family video. Also, get the latest on Ajay’s next film, Dhamaal 4, set for Eid 2026 release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn penned a tender note for his son Yug, whom he tagged as his “strongest critic and softest corner”, as he turned 15 on Saturday.

Ajay took to Instagram, where he shared a picture featuring him and his son. The image showcases the beautiful father-son bond as they sit together. Ajay’s arm is wrapped around Yug, who is leaning affectionately against his father.

“My strongest critic and my softest corner…happy birthday my boy… love you lots… @yug_dvgn,” Ajay wrote as the caption.

Ajay’s wife and actress Kajol too penned a note for her son on Saturday, where she expressed her hope that her “cool boy” always remains kind and wonderful.

Kajol took to Instagram, where she shared a video. In the clip, she along with her husband Ajay Devgn and son Yug are walking. The actress is heard telling them: “Yuggy video, Ajay video.”

She then pans the camera to herself and flashes a big smile.

“Touchdown on 15 today for Yug Devgan! Hoping my cool boy always remains kind and wonderful.. #happybirthday #mybaby #grownup,” Kajol captioned the post.

Kajol and Ajay fell in love while shooting for their film “Gundaraj” in 1994. The couple married in 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. She gave birth to her daughter in 2003. Seven years later, in 2010, she gave birth to a son, Yug.

Talking about his upcoming work, Ajay’s next is ‘Dhamaal 4’, which is locked for Eid 2026 release.

The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra,Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

The first installment titled “Dhamaal” released in 2007. The film stars Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Aashish Chaudhary, Javed Jaffrey, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Murli Sharma, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Pahwa, Tiku Talsania and Prem Chopra.

Inspired by Stanley Kramer's It's a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World (1963), it is the first installment of the Dhamaal film series. In 2011, the film spawned a sequel, under the title Double Dhamaal. A third reboot sequel, under the name Total Dhamaal was released.

The storyline of Total Dhamaal is loosely based on 2015 film Vacation and some scenes borrowed from the 2014 film Blended.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 01:19 PM (IST)
Ajay Devgn Yug Birthday Yug Devgn 15th Birthday Ajay Devgn Instagram Kajol Family Video Dhamaal 4 Release Date Ajay Kajol Son
