In a rare and candid interview, actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee has spoken openly about the dark side of the film industry, particularly the casting couch culture that plagued Bollywood for years before the MeToo movement sparked a shift.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Banerjee, known for his work in Stree and Paatal Lok, revealed that sexual favours were once normalized in casting conversations. However, his own company, Casting Bay, took a hardline stance against such practices — even surprising actors who weren’t used to clean, professional conduct.

“Coffee Shop Meetings” Reduced After MeToo, Says Banerjee

Discussing the impact of the MeToo movement, Banerjee acknowledged that while some harmful norms still linger, there has been visible change.

“I think and I hope less of coffee shop meetings and less of dinner meetings after MeToo. I think that’s one change, probably,” he said, adding, “When I speak to my female colleagues, I realise that now they’ve understood, they’ve become smarter than the guys would not be that direct."

“You’re Fired” – No Meetings Outside Office, Warns Banerjee

Banerjee shared that he had a zero-tolerance policy in his company when it came to inappropriate casting practices.

“I had a very strict rule in my casting company that nobody could go and meet an actor outside the office space. And if you’re meeting them outside office space, you’re not meeting them as a casting director. If I get to know that you’ve met an actor at some coffee shop for casting, you’re fired."

This tough stance, he says, set them apart in an industry where "flirting was a regular situation" in many casting offices.

“So Now When?” – Shock Over Professional Casting Still Exists

Recounting his experience, Banerjee said that his company’s refusal to engage in casting couch practices often left actors confused or surprised.

“I remember when I used to cast, it was so difficult for people to like accept that we were doing it without sex. Ki hum kaam kar rahe hain, but hum only kaam kar rahe hain,” he said.

In fact, some actors even expected a follow-up after being cast, believing it was part of the deal.

“I have had experiences where after casting somebody, people have said, ‘Oh, so now when?’ And I would go, ‘What? You’re a fantastic actor. Like, why can’t you just accept that?’”

Banerjee’s revelations highlight both the persistent undercurrents of exploitation in the film industry and the power of ethical leadership in transforming casting culture.