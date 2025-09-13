Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAbhishek Banerjee Opens Up About Casting Couch Culture: We Didn’t Ask For Sex, People Were Shocked

Abhishek Banerjee Opens Up About Casting Couch Culture: We Didn’t Ask For Sex, People Were Shocked

Actor Abhishek Banerjee discusses how the MeToo movement changed Bollywood’s casting culture. He reveals shocking industry norms and how his company enforced strict ethics.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a rare and candid interview, actor and casting director Abhishek Banerjee has spoken openly about the dark side of the film industry, particularly the casting couch culture that plagued Bollywood for years before the MeToo movement sparked a shift.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Banerjee, known for his work in Stree and Paatal Lok, revealed that sexual favours were once normalized in casting conversations. However, his own company, Casting Bay, took a hardline stance against such practices — even surprising actors who weren’t used to clean, professional conduct.

“Coffee Shop Meetings” Reduced After MeToo, Says Banerjee

Discussing the impact of the MeToo movement, Banerjee acknowledged that while some harmful norms still linger, there has been visible change.

“I think and I hope less of coffee shop meetings and less of dinner meetings after MeToo. I think that’s one change, probably,” he said, adding, “When I speak to my female colleagues, I realise that now they’ve understood, they’ve become smarter than the guys would not be that direct."

“You’re Fired” – No Meetings Outside Office, Warns Banerjee

Banerjee shared that he had a zero-tolerance policy in his company when it came to inappropriate casting practices.

“I had a very strict rule in my casting company that nobody could go and meet an actor outside the office space. And if you’re meeting them outside office space, you’re not meeting them as a casting director. If I get to know that you’ve met an actor at some coffee shop for casting, you’re fired."

This tough stance, he says, set them apart in an industry where "flirting was a regular situation" in many casting offices.

“So Now When?” – Shock Over Professional Casting Still Exists

Recounting his experience, Banerjee said that his company’s refusal to engage in casting couch practices often left actors confused or surprised.

“I remember when I used to cast, it was so difficult for people to like accept that we were doing it without sex. Ki hum kaam kar rahe hain, but hum only kaam kar rahe hain,” he said.

In fact, some actors even expected a follow-up after being cast, believing it was part of the deal.

“I have had experiences where after casting somebody, people have said, ‘Oh, so now when?’ And I would go, ‘What? You’re a fantastic actor. Like, why can’t you just accept that?’”

Banerjee’s revelations highlight both the persistent undercurrents of exploitation in the film industry and the power of ethical leadership in transforming casting culture.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 11:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Abhishek Banerjee Bollywood Casting Couch MeToo Bollywood Abhishek Banerjee Casting Company Casting Bay
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
PM Modi In Manipur Today In 1st Visit Since 2023 Ethnic Violence: What's On Agenda
World
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
'That's A Big Deal. Not An Easy Thing To Do': Trump Admits 50% Tariffs 'Caused Rift' With India
World
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Massive 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Near East Coast Of Russia's Kamchatka
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget