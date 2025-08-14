Ranbir & Kareena’s Cousin Aadar Jain Says He’s Faced Rejections Despite Kapoor Legacy

Aadar Jain, grandson of legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor and cousin to actors Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor, began his Bollywood journey eight years ago. After working as an assistant director to Karan Johar on 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' (2016), he made his acting debut with the 2017 musical drama 'Qaidi Band'. While the film’s music was praised, it received mixed reviews overall.

In 2021, Aadar’s second film 'Hello Charlie' opted for a direct-to-digital release on OTT, arriving during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Across his eight-year career, Aadar has appeared in only two films.

Speaking in a recent interview, the actor revealed that he has auditioned for numerous projects over the years but has often faced rejection. “Luckily, I have Dining with the Kapoors coming out so hopefully things will pick up once people see my work. Because work gets you work. Until people see your work, you don't get work,” he said, explaining that while rejections are hard, he chooses to view them as lessons rather than regrets.

Inspired by Bobby Deol’s Comeback

Aadar also drew parallels with Bobby Deol’s career, noting how the Animal actor faced setbacks but managed to rebuild his career. This resilience, Aadar said, inspires him to keep moving forward.

Upcoming Netflix Show With the Kapoor Family

His next project, 'Dining With The Kapoors', is created by his brother Armaan Jain and will stream on Netflix. The show features several members of the Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor. Aadar hopes the series will serve as a turning point in his career, allowing audiences to see his work and opening doors for future opportunities.

With a famous lineage but a career still finding its momentum, Aadar appears determined to carve his own path in the industry.