Boney Kapoor Remembers A Precious 1990 Moment With Sridevi On Her 62nd Birth Anniversary

On the late legendary actress Sridevi’s 62nd birth anniversary on Wednesday, filmmaker Boney Kapoor fondly recalled a lighthearted moment from 1990 that still makes him smile. Sharing a throwback picture from that day, Boney revealed how a sweet compliment to his wife was hilariously mistaken for teasing.

Boney Kapoor Remembers a Playful Birthday Moment with Sridevi

Boney took to Instagram to post an old picture from Sridevi’s 27th birthday celebration in Chennai. In the image, the actress can be seen smiling while seemingly warning him about his playful remark.

He captioned the post: “In 1990 her birthday party in chennai when I wished her happy 26th birthday while it was her 27th birthday to make her feel that she had gone younger & it was a compliment , that with every passing day she is getting younger but she taught (thought) I was teasing her.”

Cherished Memories Shared Online

Boney often shares rare photographs of Sridevi along with personal anecdotes from their life together. Just last month, he posted another throwback from before they were married, writing: “Watching meeeee and smiling, this was before we got married.”

Their Love Story

For the unversed, Boney and Sridevi fell in love on the sets of the 1987 classic Mr. India. The couple tied the knot in 1996 and were blessed with two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Tragically, Sridevi passed away in 2018 at the age of 54 in Dubai due to accidental drowning.

The ‘Mr. India’ Silver Jubilee Moment

In March, Boney shared another special memory from when Sridevi was presented the Mr. India silver jubilee trophy by legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

He wrote: "Sri being presented Mr India Silver jubilee trophy happily by Raj Uncle & in the 3rd picture listening to Raj uncle intensely probably Raj uncle was narrating the plot of ‘Gungat ke Pat Khol’ for which he wanted to cast her as I remember he had mentioned to me earlier during one of my chats with him during our regular late evening sessions of chatting about several topics in fact I was called Cinderella by his family members."

Boney further revealed Raj Kapoor’s heartfelt remark to his wife Krishna Kapoor upon meeting Sridevi: "Wait has been worth it.""My mother is also seen in the 4th picture where Raj uncle’s comment of him meeting her is there too, addressing Krishna aunty ‘Wait has been worth it’ upon meeting Sri," he added.