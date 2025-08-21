Bobby Deol Reveals Aryan Khan’s Obsession With ‘One More Take’ On Debut Show Set

Bobby Deol recently opened up about working under Aryan Khan’s direction for his debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. At the show’s preview launch, the actor spoke about Aryan’s passion, dedication, and remarkable ability to get the best out of his cast — leaving even Shah Rukh Khan beaming with pride.

Bobby Deol on Being Part of Aryan Khan’s Debut

The actor expressed his excitement at being part of the ambitious project. “I just want to say that I am so lucky to be a part of this show. It's one of the best shows I have seen, not just because it's my show or Aryan's show or even Shah Rukh's show, but because it's truly massive,” said Bobby.

He further emphasized Aryan’s role in shaping the performances: “Every actor in this show has performed so well. They are all good actors, but it's the director who brings out the best in them. The way Aryan has done that is just amazing. From mature characters to younger ones, he's managed to get the finest performance out of everyone.”

Aryan Khan’s Dedication Wins Hearts

Bobby also shared a humorous yet telling story about Aryan’s relentless approach on set. “Aryan kept saying, one more, one more take. At first, I thought he was going to make me do industry takes, but soon I realized I couldn't stop either. That's how much passion he brings to the set,” he said with a smile.

The event also captured a lighter exchange between Bobby and Shah Rukh. “Bobby called me and said, Aryan is taking too many takes. I have to go,” quipped Shah Rukh, sparking laughter from the audience. The superstar’s pride in watching his son take charge was evident throughout the evening.