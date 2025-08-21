Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentBobby Deol Reveals Aryan Khan’s Obsession With ‘One More Take’ On Debut Show Set

Bobby Deol Reveals Aryan Khan’s Obsession With ‘One More Take’ On Debut Show Set

Bobby Deol lauds Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, praising his passion, dedication, and Shah Rukh’s pride as a father.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 21 Aug 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bobby Deol recently opened up about working under Aryan Khan’s direction for his debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*. At the show’s preview launch, the actor spoke about Aryan’s passion, dedication, and remarkable ability to get the best out of his cast — leaving even Shah Rukh Khan beaming with pride.

Bobby Deol on Being Part of Aryan Khan’s Debut

The actor expressed his excitement at being part of the ambitious project. “I just want to say that I am so lucky to be a part of this show. It's one of the best shows I have seen, not just because it's my show or Aryan's show or even Shah Rukh's show, but because it's truly massive,” said Bobby.

He further emphasized Aryan’s role in shaping the performances: “Every actor in this show has performed so well. They are all good actors, but it's the director who brings out the best in them. The way Aryan has done that is just amazing. From mature characters to younger ones, he's managed to get the finest performance out of everyone.”

Aryan Khan’s Dedication Wins Hearts

Bobby also shared a humorous yet telling story about Aryan’s relentless approach on set. “Aryan kept saying, one more, one more take. At first, I thought he was going to make me do industry takes, but soon I realized I couldn't stop either. That's how much passion he brings to the set,” he said with a smile.

The event also captured a lighter exchange between Bobby and Shah Rukh. “Bobby called me and said, Aryan is taking too many takes. I have to go,” quipped Shah Rukh, sparking laughter from the audience. The superstar’s pride in watching his son take charge was evident throughout the evening.

Published at : 21 Aug 2025 03:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bobby Deol SHAH RUKH KHAN Aryan Khan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
GST Reforms: GoM Approves Two Slab Structure, Council To Take Final Call
India
India's Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Set For Uncrewed Test Flight In December
India's Gaganyaan Mission: ISRO Set For Uncrewed Test Flight In December
Cities
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad; Protesters Block Roads
‘Maar Nahi Dalna Tha’: Disturbing Chat Of Accused Student Goes Viral In Ahmedabad
Entertainment
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Fame Actress Gia Manek Marries BF Varunn Jain In A Private Ceremony
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya Fame Actress Gia Manek Marries BF Varunn Jain In A Private Ceremony
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Heavy Rain Triggers Flood-Like Situation In Gujarat, Red And Orange Alerts Issued
Heavy Rains Lash Gujarat, Red Alert In Dwarka, Flood-Like Situation In Several Districts
Eco Van Rams Into Heavy Vehicle In MP, Flood Havoc In Maharashtra, Spiderman Joins Rescue
South Delhi Horror: Son Suspected Of Killing Parents And Brother, Police Launch Manhunt
Monsoon Session Sees Drama, Fake Doctor Reel Exposed, Dog Attacks, Floods And School Collapse
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
New Tool, Old Battle: Centre's Constitutional Amendment Is A Weapon Against Opposition-Ruled States
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget