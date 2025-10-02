Bipasha Basu Finally Joins Viral ‘Bipasha Bipasha’ Trend, Fans Call Her 'Outstanding'; WATCH

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentBipasha Basu Finally Joins Viral ‘Bipasha Bipasha’ Trend, Fans Call Her 'Outstanding'; WATCH

Bipasha Basu shared a Durga Puja reel showcasing her elegance with her song "Bipasha Bipasha." Fans loved the nostalgic touch.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Oct 2025 07:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actress Bipasha Basu recently treated her fans to a stunning reel on social media, showcasing her grace and elegance in a traditional Durga Puja ensemble. Adorned with intricate jewellery and a radiant festive glow, she captivated viewers with her poised presence and festive charm.

A Nostalgic Touch with Her Own Song

Adding an extra layer of nostalgia, Bipasha chose her own hit song, “Bipasha Bipasha” from the movie Jodi Breakers, as the reel’s background music. The track, which had gone viral when it was released alongside R. Madhavan, has continued to resurface on social media over the years.

Fans were thrilled to see the “OG” Bipasha embrace the trend herself, giving the festive celebration a personal and memorable touch.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bipasha Basu (@bipashabasu)

Celebrated Career and Bold Screen Presence

Bipasha has long been admired for her bold on-screen persona and fitness journey, starring in films such as Raaz, Jism, Dhoom 2, Corporate, Race, and Raaz 3. After welcoming her daughter Devi in 2022 with husband Karan Singh Grover, she took a brief hiatus from films to focus on motherhood.

Adorable Family Moments

Recently, Bipasha shared a heartwarming video featuring little Devi sitting on her father Karan Singh Grover’s lap during a car ride. Dressed in a pink frock with matching hair bows, the toddler could be seen attempting to sing “Jai Ganesh Deva” in her adorable baby language, delighting fans with her innocence.

Early Health Challenges of Daughter Devi

Devi, now two years old, was diagnosed at birth with a ventricular septal defect (VSD), a condition involving two holes in the heart. She underwent open-heart surgery at just three months old, highlighting her incredible strength and the family’s resilience.

 

Published at : 02 Oct 2025 07:44 PM (IST)
