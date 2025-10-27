Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 19: Salman Khan Announces Double Eviction As Baseer Ali And Nehal Chudasama Exit The Show

Salman Khan shocked Bigg Boss 19 viewers with a double eviction, sending Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama home. Despite being a strong contender, Baseer received low votes.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 27 Oct 2025 09:06 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a surprising twist on Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 19, contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were shown the exit door during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. The double elimination left housemates and fans equally stunned, especially since Baseer had been considered one of the strongest contenders this season.

Salman Khan Confirms the Double Eviction

During the episode, host Salman Khan announced the shocking eviction, saying,“I am quite shocked myself. But on the basis of the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house.”

Before making their exit, both Baseer and singer Amaal Malik shared a warm hug, marking an emotional moment in the episode. This eviction also marked the second double elimination of the season.

The official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Bigg Boss confirmed the news, tweeting,“Wait, what?! Ghar mein hua double eviction! @nehalchudasama9 ke saath, @Baseer_Bob bhi huye ghar se beghar.”(Double eviction in the house! Along with @nehalchudasama9, @Baseer_Bob has also been evicted.)

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Fans React to Baseer and Nehal’s Exit

The eviction came as a shock to many viewers. In the episode, Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal Chudasama, and Baseer Ali were in the danger zone. While Gaurav and Pranit survived, Baseer and Nehal had to bid farewell to the house.

The episode also featured special appearances by Sonakshi Sinha and Mika Singh, adding star power to the tense Weekend Ka Vaar.

Soon after the telecast, fans flooded social media with reactions expressing disappointment and disbelief.

One user wrote, “Not Baseer! He was such a strong contender.” Another commented, “Uggh, not fair. I’m truly shocked.”

A tweet read, “Baseer got low votes despite having such a strong presence in the house? Crazy.”

In recent weeks, the show has seen several evictions, including Natalia, Awez, Nagma, and Zeishan, keeping the competition intense and unpredictable.

About Bigg Boss 19

Titled Bigg Boss: Iss Baar Chalegi Gharwaloon Ki Sarkar, the 19th season of the popular reality show premiered on August 24, 2025. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show streams on JioCinema at 9 pm, followed by its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.

This season’s contestants include popular names such as Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha, who continue to compete for the coveted Bigg Boss 19 trophy.

 

Published at : 27 Oct 2025 09:05 AM (IST)
Baseer Ali Bigg Boss 19 Nehal Chudasama
Photo Gallery

