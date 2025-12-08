Reality show Bigg Boss 19 wrapped up on 7 December with a glittering finale and plenty of edge-of-the-seat moments. Television star Gaurav Khanna emerged victorious, while Farrhana Bhatt secured the runner-up spot. Moments after the win, Gaurav told ANI that he dedicates the triumph to "the common man" and to everyone who supported him throughout the season.

Gaurav Khanna Reacts To His Bigg Boss 19 Win

Speaking about his journey inside the house, Gaurav said he saw his victory as a reflection of everyday struggles faced by ordinary people. "I want to dedicate this journey to my fans because without them, this wouldn’t have been possible," he shared. "This is the victory of a common man. People questioned him a lot, mocked him, just like it happens in an ordinary person’s life. Their bosses and colleagues doubt them endlessly, but they keep going. That was my journey, and I am very proud to be a normal man."

When asked whether his dignified gameplay appealed to viewers, Gaurav noted that he always believed honesty and kindness would stand out. "Truth and goodness always prevail," he said. "In a show like Bigg Boss, I wanted to prove you don’t need to hurl abuses, fight, or break things to be seen. I wanted to win without any of that, speaking only when needed and staying calm even when someone tried to provoke me. I’m very happy I could win the show this way."

Inside Gaurav Khanna’s Journey

From the early days of the season, Gaurav maintained a low-key yet observant presence. He kept a close eye on the dynamics inside the house and formed meaningful alliances with Pranit More, Mridul Tiwari, Abhishek Bajaj, and Ashnoor Kaur. While he often played from the background and voiced his opinions subtly rather than confronting others head-on, the tide shifted toward the end. In the final weeks, he delivered powerful comebacks, notably against Farrhana Bhatt and Tanya Mittal.

Even host Salman Khan acknowledged Gaurav’s calm demeanor and strategic approach during the last Weekend Ka Vaar. The superstar not only praised his balanced gameplay but also expressed interest in collaborating with him in the future.

Gaurav walked away with the glittering Bigg Boss 19 trophy and a cash prize of ₹50 lakh, marking the end of a season filled with emotional highs, unexpected turns, and a winner whose quiet strength ultimately stole the spotlight.