Actress Sent Private Parts Videos Through Multiple Social Media Accounts, Accused Arrested

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 10:28 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

A 41-year-old television actress has lodged a police complaint alleging that a man persistently sent her obscene messages and videos on social media, ignoring repeated warnings to stop.

The ordeal began about three months ago when the actress, known for her work in Telugu and Kannada television serials, received a Facebook friend request from a user named “Naveenz.” Though she did not accept it, the man began sending her lewd messages on Messenger every day.

Accused Created Fake Accounts To Text Actress

After she blocked him, he allegedly created multiple fake accounts and continued to send explicit content, including videos of his private parts. On November 1, when he messaged her again, the actor asked him to meet her at Nandan Palace in Nagarbhavi Second Stage. When confronted in person and told to stop, the man reportedly refused to listen, prompting her to approach the police.

The accused, identified as Naveen K Mon, was later arrested and remanded to judicial custody. Police said he worked as a delivery manager at a global technology recruitment firm with offices in several international cities, including London, Paris, and New York. In a separate incident, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly sexually harassed while walking her dog in Bengaluru on Saturday morning.

According to her complaint, an unidentified man, believed to be around 30 years old, called out to her, exposed himself, and began masturbating in front of her.

Police have launched an investigation and are working to identify and arrest the suspect.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 10:15 AM (IST)
Bengaluru News Bengaluru Actress Actress Private Part Videos
