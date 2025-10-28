Bachchan Family Has Debates But Never Fights, Says Navya Nanda

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has once again offered an inside look into life within the Bachchan household. Known for hosting candid conversations with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan on her podcast What The Hell Navya, the young entrepreneur recently opened up about growing up under the same roof as her grandparents and the kind of discussions that take place around their dinner table.

Navya on life with her grandparents

In a chat with Mojo Story, Navya reflected on how her family environment has influenced her worldview. She shared, “I have spent so much time with my grandparents growing up, and still do; we still live together, which is an unusual thing for young people. We don’t fight, we have healthy debates on a lot of things. It’s a conversation around topics that are relevant today and that matter. For anyone who has seen the podcast, they will know that every episode is a disagreement or a discussion. Surprisingly, there isn’t a clash; even though we are very different personalities, we actually share similar values, which more than anything else define who I am.”

On family values and upbringing

Speaking about the values that shaped her and her siblings, Navya added, “The first thing that we have grown up around is a lot of respect and family. I think respect is something that lies at the heart of who we are as people, whether it’s my grandparents or the youngest member of my family, my cousin or my brother. We have a lot of respect, not just for each other or for people, but also for what we do and where we come from.”

Navya’s path beyond films

Despite coming from one of Bollywood’s most celebrated families, Navya has chosen a different route from her actor relatives — Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Instead of pursuing a career in front of the camera, she was drawn to her father’s business world. Her brother Agastya Nanda, meanwhile, made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies and will next be seen in Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis, based on the life of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

Navya, on the other hand, has established herself as a social entrepreneur and advocate for gender equality. She heads Project Naveli, a non-profit initiative aimed at empowering women and bridging gender gaps, while also contributing to her family’s business ventures.