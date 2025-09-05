Baaghi 4 Review: High-Octane Action Meets Gripping Drama In Tiger Shroff’s Latest

Baaghi 4 review: The Baaghi franchise has always promised high-octane action and unapologetic entertainment—and Baaghi 4 lives up to exactly that. What the trailer teased, the film delivers in abundance. If you enjoyed the earlier installments, this one takes the game a notch higher. And even if you weren’t a fan before, chances are this chapter might just win you over. Certified ‘A’, the film makes it clear why from the first frame—this one is packed with action, violence, and plenty of adrenaline.

Baaghi 4 story: Mystery meets madness

Ronny (Tiger Shroff) is haunted by visions no one else can see. People dismiss them as hallucinations, but for him, Alisha (Harnaaz Sandhu) feels very real—someone he shares an intense bond with. Is she just a figment of his imagination or does a darker secret lurk behind her existence? To uncover the truth, you’ll have to head to the theatre.

How is Baaghi 4?

Surprisingly, Baaghi 4 emerges as the strongest entry in the series, balancing its action beats with a compelling story. Unlike earlier parts, action sequences aren’t mindlessly placed, they serve the narrative and keep you hooked. Yes, a few stunts may remind you of Animal or international action flicks, but their integration makes them feel justified. With shocking twists and a storyline that holds your attention, the film goes beyond being “just another actioner.”

On the downside, the VFX could have been sharper, and the chemistry between Tiger Shroff and Sonam Bajwa deserved more screen time. Yet, these remain minor bumps in an otherwise engaging ride.

Performances: Tiger Shroff’s finest hour

Tiger Shroff delivers his career-best, finally displaying range beyond action. While his stunts are jaw-dropping as expected, it’s his emotional depth that surprises. Sonam Bajwa is a powerhouse. Fierce, confident, and commanding in action, she proves she’s ready to make the leap from Punjabi cinema to Bollywood in style. Harnaaz Sandhu, though promising, needs polish in dialogue delivery. Still, her role suits her presence well. Sanjay Dutt brings his trademark swagger, his screen presence elevating every moment. Saurabh Sachdeva is the real revelation—stealing the spotlight with even limited screen time.

Writing & direction: A south touch in Bollywood

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala teams up with writer Rajat Arora for a story that finally injects substance into a Baaghi film. Directed by A. Harsha, best known for his Kannada blockbusters, the film showcases what happens when a South filmmaker handles a Bollywood action star—the result is raw, stylish, and surprisingly layered.

Music: A breath between blows

The soundtrack provides much-needed relief amidst the relentless action, offering pauses that let audiences catch their breath before the next high-voltage sequence.

Verdict

Baaghi 4 isn’t just about punches and kicks—it’s a solid entertainer with a gripping plot, unexpected twists, and some of Tiger Shroff’s finest work. If you’re an action buff, this film deserves a spot on your watchlist.