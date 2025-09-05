Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeMovie ReviewMovie ReviewMadharaasi Twitter Review: Sivakarthikeyan Dominates ‘One Man Show’, Fans Praise ARM Direction & Anirudh BGM

Madharaasi Twitter Review: Sivakarthikeyan Dominates ‘One Man Show’, Fans Praise ARM Direction & Anirudh BGM

Madharaasi Twitter Review: AR Murugadoss's Madharaasi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is a psychological romantic action thriller receiving mixed Twitter reviews.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 05 Sep 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Madharaasi Twitter Review: The much-anticipated Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss and headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, hit theatres on Friday with high expectations. Marketed as a psychological romantic action thriller, the 2025 Tamil-language film is produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies and features an ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth and Shabeer Kallarakkal, alongside Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass.

The movie’s release generated considerable excitement, thanks to Murugadoss’s return to the big screen and Sivakarthikeyan’s star power. Social media, however, reflected a mix of praise and criticism once the first shows concluded.

Madharaasi: 'A Good Action Packed Thriller'

On X (formerly Twitter), several users hailed the film as a successful comeback for Murugadoss. One reviewer wrote: “#Madharaasi Review: A GOOD ACTION PACKED SPY thriller with BANG ON BGM – 3.25/5. Sivakarthikeyan is a ONE MAN SHOW with Rockstar Anirudh delivering BLOCKBUSTER BGM. A good comeback by Murugadoss.”

Positive reviews pointed to the strong first half, stylish action sequences and Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating background score. Rukmini Vasanth also earned appreciation for her performance in the emotional and romantic portions. Another reviewer rated the film 4/5, calling it “a very solid film with good screenplay, direction, and strong visuals.”

"Interesting Gun Culture Premise & Mad Max SK Character. Biju Menon, Shabeer Gud. Music let down. Live Locations, Stunts & Edit Supports. Decent 1st Hlf, Superb Interval, Complete Action Packed, Lengthy 2nd Hlf; Sadly Story doesnt move. WATCHABLE One for Action Fans!" a review said.

 

However, not all responses were glowing.

Sivakarthikeyan's Movie Gets Mixed Reviews

Some viewers expressed disappointment, citing uneven pacing, over-the-top moments, and a weaker second half. A critical review on X stated: “Rating: ⭐️½. #Madharaasi is UNBEARABLE. The attempt is visible, but lacklustre writing makes it a disappointing affair. Constant over-the-top presentation, howling & build-up leaves the audience irritated.”

Early consensus seems to position Madharaasi as a stylish mass entertainer with plenty of action and music-driven energy, but also one that struggles with screenplay consistency and logic loopholes. For fans of Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh’s celebrated actor–composer duo, the film appears to deliver enough high moments, even if critics remain divided on its overall impact.

Published at : 05 Sep 2025 10:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Anirudh Sivakarthikeyan Murugadoss Madharaasi
Preferred Sources
View More
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement
Advertisement
Join ABP Whatsapp
Join Telegram channel
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
US's Pentagon Will Be 'Department of War' After Trump Signs 200th Executive Order Today
Cities
'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint. Video Viral
'How Dare You?': 'Ajit Pawar' Threatens Woman IPS Officer For Acting On Complaint, Video Viral
World
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Israel Claims Control Over 40% Of Gaza City As Push Against Hamas Escalates
Television
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Ankita Lokhande Shuts Down Pregnancy Questions, Says Constant Queries Create Pressure
Advertisement

Trending News

ABP Premium

Videos

NDRF Teams Carry Out Rescue Operations As Yamuna Floods Delhi’s Monastery Market
Yamuna Floods Submerge Delhi’s ISBT Police Station, Traffic And Local Areas Hit
Big Relief Before Diwali: Govt Cuts GST Slabs To Make Daily Essentials Cheaper For Common Man
Nagpur Blast Horror: Explosion At Solar Explosives Plant Kills One, Injures Seventeen Workers
Flood Crisis In Delhi: Yamuna Overflows, Secretariat At Risk As Water Engulfs Key Areas

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | China Will Have Lot To Show In 2027, Time For India To Wake Up
Opinion
Embed widget