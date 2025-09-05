Madharaasi Twitter Review: Sivakarthikeyan Dominates ‘One Man Show’, Fans Praise ARM Direction & Anirudh BGM

Madharaasi Twitter Review: The much-anticipated Madharaasi, directed by AR Murugadoss and headlined by Sivakarthikeyan, hit theatres on Friday with high expectations. Marketed as a psychological romantic action thriller, the 2025 Tamil-language film is produced by Sri Lakshmi Movies and features an ensemble cast including Rukmini Vasanth, Vidyut Jammwal, Biju Menon, Vikranth and Shabeer Kallarakkal, alongside Prem Kumar, Sanjay, and Sachana Namidass.

The movie’s release generated considerable excitement, thanks to Murugadoss’s return to the big screen and Sivakarthikeyan’s star power. Social media, however, reflected a mix of praise and criticism once the first shows concluded.

Madharaasi: 'A Good Action Packed Thriller'

On X (formerly Twitter), several users hailed the film as a successful comeback for Murugadoss. One reviewer wrote: “#Madharaasi Review: A GOOD ACTION PACKED SPY thriller with BANG ON BGM – 3.25/5. Sivakarthikeyan is a ONE MAN SHOW with Rockstar Anirudh delivering BLOCKBUSTER BGM. A good comeback by Murugadoss.”

Positive reviews pointed to the strong first half, stylish action sequences and Anirudh Ravichander’s pulsating background score. Rukmini Vasanth also earned appreciation for her performance in the emotional and romantic portions. Another reviewer rated the film 4/5, calling it “a very solid film with good screenplay, direction, and strong visuals.”

"Interesting Gun Culture Premise & Mad Max SK Character. Biju Menon, Shabeer Gud. Music let down. Live Locations, Stunts & Edit Supports. Decent 1st Hlf, Superb Interval, Complete Action Packed, Lengthy 2nd Hlf; Sadly Story doesnt move. WATCHABLE One for Action Fans!" a review said.

#Madharaasi REVIEW#SivaKarthikeyan on #Madharaasi PEAKED 🤩

✨ “A very solid film”

🎬 @ARMurugadoss, Good screen play, direction 🥳

🎶 Anirudh – the hit machine, BGM = 🔥🥹

👏 visual + Quality

💖 Rukmini, beautiful inside & out, makes the love portions shine!

#Madharaasi - Good First half followed by a Decent second half 🤝



Nevertheless a treat for Action film lovers. Interval Block & Climax are highlights in the film👌

However, not all responses were glowing.

Sivakarthikeyan's Movie Gets Mixed Reviews

Some viewers expressed disappointment, citing uneven pacing, over-the-top moments, and a weaker second half. A critical review on X stated: “Rating: ⭐️½. #Madharaasi is UNBEARABLE. The attempt is visible, but lacklustre writing makes it a disappointing affair. Constant over-the-top presentation, howling & build-up leaves the audience irritated.”

Early consensus seems to position Madharaasi as a stylish mass entertainer with plenty of action and music-driven energy, but also one that struggles with screenplay consistency and logic loopholes. For fans of Sivakarthikeyan and Anirudh’s celebrated actor–composer duo, the film appears to deliver enough high moments, even if critics remain divided on its overall impact.