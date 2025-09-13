'You Don’t Know My Son, So Shut Up!': Ayesha Shroff Slams Troll Targeting Tiger’s Temple Visit

Actor Tiger Shroff’s recent visit to Mumbai’s Babulnath Temple after the release of Baaghi 4 has sparked debate online. While the paparazzi captured the moment, a section of social media criticised the actor for what they perceived as a publicity stunt.

However, Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, was quick to shut down the negativity with a strong response.

Tiger’s Temple Visit Criticised

An Instagram user accused Tiger of calling paparazzi to click pictures even at a temple to ‘show off.’ The user further questioned the actor’s choice of attire, claiming it was inappropriate as Tiger’s chest and physique were visible. He also alleged that Tiger did not seem genuinely interested in offering prayers and instead “showed attitude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardrobe Whisper (@dessicritic)

Ayesha Shroff Hits Back

The criticism reached Ayesha Shroff, who was in no mood to entertain it. Taking to the comments section, she responded sharply, writing, “Attitude toh you are throwing! You don’t know my son so shut up!”

Tiger Shroff’s Career and Baaghi 4 Success

Tiger Shroff, son of Ayesha and veteran actor Jackie Shroff, made his debut in 2014 with Heropanti, a box office hit. He went on to cement his reputation as an action star with blockbusters like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and War 2, as well as Student of the Year 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

His latest release, Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha, crossed the ₹50 crore mark in its first week in India. The high-octane action film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and marks the acting debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film received mixed reviews, with audiences criticizing its excessive violence and even drawing comparisons to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.