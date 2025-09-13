Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainment'You Don’t Know My Son, So Shut Up!': Ayesha Shroff Slams Troll Targeting Tiger’s Temple Visit

'You Don’t Know My Son, So Shut Up!': Ayesha Shroff Slams Troll Targeting Tiger’s Temple Visit

Tiger Shroff's Babulnath Temple visit after "Baaghi 4" release drew criticism for being a publicity stunt and inappropriate attire. An Instagram user accused him of showing off.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Tiger Shroff’s recent visit to Mumbai’s Babulnath Temple after the release of Baaghi 4 has sparked debate online. While the paparazzi captured the moment, a section of social media criticised the actor for what they perceived as a publicity stunt.

However, Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, was quick to shut down the negativity with a strong response.

Tiger’s Temple Visit Criticised

An Instagram user accused Tiger of calling paparazzi to click pictures even at a temple to ‘show off.’ The user further questioned the actor’s choice of attire, claiming it was inappropriate as Tiger’s chest and physique were visible. He also alleged that Tiger did not seem genuinely interested in offering prayers and instead “showed attitude.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Wardrobe Whisper (@dessicritic)

Ayesha Shroff Hits Back

The criticism reached Ayesha Shroff, who was in no mood to entertain it. Taking to the comments section, she responded sharply, writing, “Attitude toh you are throwing! You don’t know my son so shut up!”

Tiger Shroff’s Career and Baaghi 4 Success

Tiger Shroff, son of Ayesha and veteran actor Jackie Shroff, made his debut in 2014 with Heropanti, a box office hit. He went on to cement his reputation as an action star with blockbusters like Baaghi, Baaghi 2, and War 2, as well as Student of the Year 2.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tiger Shroff (@tigerjackieshroff)

His latest release, Baaghi 4, directed by A Harsha, crossed the ₹50 crore mark in its first week in India. The high-octane action film stars Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa, and marks the acting debut of former Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film received mixed reviews, with audiences criticizing its excessive violence and even drawing comparisons to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

 

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 03:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tiger Shroff Baaghi 4
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace For Your Children's Future': PM Modi In Manipur
'Urge All Outfits To Embark On Path Of Peace For Your Children's Future': PM Modi In Manipur
India
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects Worth Rs 7,300 Cr In Churachandpur
PM Modi Meets Manipur Violence Victims, Lays Foundation Stone For Projects In Churachandpur
India
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace, Progress': PM Modi Congratulates Interim PM Sushila Karki
'India Committed To Nepal's Peace': PM Modi Welcomes Interim PM Sushila Karki
India
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
PM Modi Inaugurates Mizoram's First Railway Line, Flags Off Maiden Rajdhani Express
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget