Aryan Khan’s debut directorial series The Ba**ds Of Bollywood* has been the talk of the town ever since its release. With layered storytelling, memorable characters, and unexpected turns, the show has left audiences intrigued.

One of the most surprising moments came in the finale with the twist involving Lakshya and Bobby Deol’s characters — a revelation that not only stunned viewers but also caught the cast completely off guard.

Cast Left in the Dark About Finale Twist

Sahher Bambba, who plays leading lady Karishma Talvar and Aasmaan’s (Lakshya) love interest, shared her experience: “Aryan Khan was very tight-lipped about it. Usne kisi ko bhi nahi bataya tha ki twist kya hai. In fact, we were all making up our own interpretations of what would happen. I asked Aryan, ‘Does Karishma die at the end? Does Bobby sir shoot her?’ He just asked us to wait. We didn’t even know the show’s name as it was untitled for the longest time. So, we didn’t know what was to happen.”

Aryan Reveals Climax on the Shoot Day

The big reveal, Sahher says, only happened right before filming: “On the day we had to shoot the climax, he called all of us in his van half an hour before that. He made us all sit and narrated the whole climax to us, and showed us clips of how he had shot it with the crew just to tell us how to go about it.”

Recalling her reaction, Sahher added: “For the first five minutes, I didn’t know what had hit me. I was gobsmacked, it took me a while to process. I asked myself, ‘Did I go to Goa to shoot this intimacy workshop just to find out this?’ I was feeling so bad for Karishma at that time. It was too funny, and we all cracked up. We were just hoping that the audience feels the same too, and they did.”

Praising Aryan Khan as a Director

Sahher had high praise for Aryan’s skills behind the camera: “Aryan is very sharp as a director, and very few people know this, but he is the funniest person in any room. I remember the first time I met him, he was just smiling and laughing, and he would make you smile. All memories I have of him with me is just me cracking up. He is so funny and witty, and if I can say so, he is exactly like SRK (Shah Rukh Khan, and Aryan’s father) in that.”

She also admired his clarity and calm on set: “No matter if it takes 20 or 30 takes, he would make sure the scene comes out exactly as he envisioned. He never had any hierarchy on set, and there was not a single day when he lost his cool. I even asked SRK sir, how is he so calm and cool?”

A Gentleman Beyond the Camera

Sharing a personal memory, Sahher recalled Aryan’s thoughtful gesture at a family event: “He is also the most chivalrous guy I have ever met in our generation. We were at his nani’s birthday party and when I was leaving, he took an excuse from whoever he was talking to and came to drop me till my car. He didn’t need to do that but he did. These little things make him who he is, and I hope the world gets to see the amazing talent and also human that he is.”