Aryan Khan’s Classmate Spills Details From The Ba***ds of Bollywood Afterparty

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan has been in the spotlight ever since his maiden directorial venture The Ba***ds of Bollywood dropped on September 18. A day earlier, the team rolled out the red carpet for a glitzy premiere in Mumbai, attended not only by the film industry’s biggest stars but also by Aryan’s own school friends.

Aryan Khan's classmate shares her experience of the premiere

One of his classmates, Rhea Goenka Jalan, took to social media to share an exclusive peek into the event, including the afterparty that stretched into the early hours of the morning. Giving fans a sense of what it was like to attend the premiere, Rhea revealed that Aryan had extended personal invitations to his friends and classmates.

Recalling the moment they stepped onto the red carpet, she said, “We stepped out into this absolute wall of camera flashes. It felt like the entire industry had turned up to support Aryan on his big day.”

Rhea also highlighted Shah Rukh Khan’s gesture before the screening. According to her, the superstar delivered a “super sweet” speech that set the tone for the evening. “It was a proud moment for all of us,” she added after watching Aryan’s creation unfold on screen.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood afterparty

But the celebration didn’t end with the premiere. Rhea explained, “After that we went straight to the afterparty and danced till 4 am in the morning.”

Meanwhile, an old school photograph of Aryan with his batchmates has resurfaced on Reddit and is winning hearts online. Social media users praised Aryan for including his friends on such a special day. One fan commented, “This is a nice gesture. In the childhood photo, all the girls are so adorable.” Another wrote, “Little Khan has also big heart like his Dad 😀.”

About The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Lakshya in the lead, with Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor playing crucial roles. Adding to the buzz, the series also showcases cameos from 21 prominent stars, including Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and several others.