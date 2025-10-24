Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainment'Where Are The Real People?' Arshad Warsi Says Bollywood Has Become Too Formulaic

Arshad Warsi criticises Bollywood for playing it safe, lacking creative risks, and following trends. He praises films like "Saiyaara" and "Kantara" for their authentic storytelling.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Arshad Warsi has spoken candidly about the current state of Bollywood filmmaking, saying that many filmmakers today prefer to “play it safe” rather than experiment with new ideas. In an interview with India Today, the Munna Bhai MBBS and Golmaal actor discussed how films like Saiyaara succeeded by breaking away from formulaic trends and also shared his thoughts on whether Bollywood is losing ground to South Indian cinema.

Arshad Warsi on Bollywood’s ‘Play-It-Safe’ Formula

Arshad expressed concern that Hindi filmmakers have stopped taking creative risks. “Somewhere down the line, I feel we don’t take chances anymore. We just don’t. Especially in Hindi cinema, we try to play it as safe as possible,” he said.

He added, “For example, now that superhero-style movies are working, every film seems to be following that pattern. Ever since RRR, it feels like every hero has become a superhero. Where are the real people?”

According to Arshad, a lack of original and powerful scripts has also contributed to the shortage of memorable hits.

Arshad Praises Saiyaara and Kantara

The actor highlighted Saiyaara as an example of a film that defied trends and still found massive success. “If a filmmaker has the money and facilities, they should take a bit of a risk and try something different,” he said.

He continued, “Saiyaara worked beautifully, despite releasing at a time when superhero-ish films were dominating. It was just a regular love story, but it worked because they took a chance. No one expected that. Two new actors, a simple love story — and yet, it connected.”

Arshad also praised Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, calling it another example of authentic storytelling that resonated deeply with audiences.

On the Bollywood vs South Cinema Debate

When asked if Bollywood is losing out to South Indian cinema due to a lack of rooted storytelling, Arshad dismissed the notion of competition between industries.

“A movie works when it’s good,” he said. “The genre doesn’t matter. Whether it’s Kantara or Saiyaara, people connect with stories that feel genuine and well-told.”

About Saiyaara and Kantara: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara: Chapter 1, a prequel to his 2022 blockbuster Kantara, has already grossed over ₹717.50 crore worldwide within two weeks of release. The Kannada epic hit theatres on October 2.

Meanwhile, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara, starring debutants Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, has become one of the biggest surprise hits of the year, earning ₹569.75 crore globally in just over six weeks, according to Sacnilk.com.

Arshad Warsi’s Upcoming Projects

Arshad was recently seen in Bhagwat Chapter One: Raakshas alongside Jitendra Kumar. Directed by Akshay Shere, the film premiered on ZEE5 on October 17.

Up next, he will appear in Welcome to the Jungle, directed by Ahmed Khan, which features a star-studded ensemble including Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Suniel Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, and Johny Lever.

The actor also has the fourth installment of Dhamaal in the works, directed by Indra Kumar. The comedy will reunite Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Jaaved Jaaferi, along with new additions Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Anjali Dinesh Anand.

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
Arshad Warsi
