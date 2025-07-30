Archana Puran Singh Reveals Kapil Sharma’s Struggles: ‘His Childhood Was Spent In Poverty’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentArchana Puran Singh Reveals Kapil Sharma’s Struggles: ‘His Childhood Was Spent In Poverty’

Archana Puran Singh, in a vlog at Yashraj Mukhate's home, praised Kapil Sharma's talent, attributing his humor to his depth and past struggles, including poverty and his father's death.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Jul 2025 10:59 AM (IST)

Actor Archana Puran Singh, who keeps her fans engaged through her light-hearted family vlogs, recently shared some heartfelt insights about Kapil Sharma during a visit to music composer and YouTuber Yashraj Mukhate’s home.

Accompanied by her husband Parmeet Sethi and sons Aaryamann and Ayushmann Sethi, Archana spoke candidly about Kapil’s struggles, his remarkable journey, and the secret behind his unmatched comic timing.

Archana Puran Singh: ‘Kapil’s Humour Comes From a Place of Depth’

In the vlog, when Yashraj expressed his admiration for Kapil and called him “underrated,” Archana replied warmly: "That’s so sweet. Main Kapil ko bolungi. He is supremely talented, he still surprises me with his punches. Have been seeing him since 15 years. Usmein bahut depth hai, itna humour aa hi nahi sakta agar aapmein depth na ho (You can’t be this funny if you don’t have depth)."

She also shed light on the pain behind his laughter-inducing persona: "If you can make someone laugh, there has to be a lot of tears within you. Kapil ne itni struggle dekhi hai. His childhood was spent in a lot of poverty, his father died of cancer, so there were a lot of struggles. But then, he got such a talent that he can make the world laugh."

On Her ‘Excessive Laughter’ in Comedy Shows

Archana also addressed the long-standing joke about her trademark laughter on shows like The Great Indian Kapil Show and Comedy Circus. She revealed that during Comedy Circus, her laughter was sometimes edited in by the makers, even when the jokes weren’t funny:
"It made me look really ridiculous," she admitted. However, she clarified that this practice no longer continues in the current shows.

Archana on The Great Indian Kapil Show

Archana is currently a prominent face on The Great Indian Kapil Show, which also stars Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Sunil Grover, and Krushna Abhishek. The latest season has brought back Navjot Singh Sidhu as a permanent guest and introduced a new segment where fans are invited on stage to showcase their talents alongside celebrity interviews. The show is currently streaming on Netflix.

 

Published at : 30 Jul 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Kapil Sharma Archana Puran Singh The Great Indian Kapil Show
