Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAnupam Kher Nails Vicky Kaushal’s Viral Tauba Tauba Step In Just Minutes

Anupam Kher Nails Vicky Kaushal’s Viral Tauba Tauba Step In Just Minutes

Anupam Kher aces Vicky Kaushal’s Tauba Tauba hook step in minutes, impressing fans and receiving a heartfelt shoutout from Vicky himself.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Oct 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher has joined the viral Tauba Tauba trend popularized by Vicky Kaushal last year. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a video of himself learning the iconic hook step under the guidance of choreographer Ceaser of the Bosco–Ceaser duo at a gym. Within minutes, the actor delivered a flawless performance, much to the delight of his fans.

Anupam Kher Joins the Viral Dance Craze

“I have tried almost everything as an actor (even learnt swimming at 68) and am still working on my craft! But I have deliberately stayed away from DANCING because I can’t dance… last month, I decided to LEARN dancing. And I did my first class last week! Then a couple of days back, I met the great choreographer #Ceaser of the #BoscoCeaser duo in a gym! And I told him about my dream,” Kher captioned the video.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Vicky Kaushal Applauds the Performance

Vicky Kaushal was quick to react, reposting the video on his Instagram Story and writing, “I took a day to learn what you learnt and aced in 10 seconds… absolutely amazing sir!!! @anupamkher.” Bosco Martis, one half of the choreographer duo, also chimed in, saying, “Sir, I love you! I wish we had half the energy you have.”

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise. One fan wrote, “Too good! You should have started earlier, we would’ve loved to see your dhamdaar dance on the big screen,” while another added, “You nailed it in one go!” Many highlighted Kher’s age-defying energy, saying, “You’ve proved age is just a number, it’s never too late to learn something new.”

The Tauba Tauba track from Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is sung by Karan Aujla and written by Mr Tuomo Korander, Mr Tommi Vatanen, and Karan Aujla.

Upcoming Projects for the Stars

Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great and will next appear in a biopic on Rabindranath Tagore. Vicky Kaushal, who recently announced his and Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy, will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 2026.

Published at : 13 Oct 2025 10:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Vicky Kaushal Anupam Kher
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
Bihar Polls: Mahagathbandhan Seat-Sharing Sealed? RJD's Tejashwi Yadav Meets Congress; Rahul Gandhi Meet Next
World
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
Trump Gets Standing Ovation At Israel's Parliament, Knesset Backs Him For Next Year's Nobel Peace Prize: VIDEO
India
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
Siddaramaiah's Son Sparks Row With ‘RSS Like Taliban’ Remark; BJP Hits Back
News
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
PM Modi Meets Canadian FM Anita Anand: ‘Efforts To Impart New Momentum To Bilateral Partnership’
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Elections 2025: Sanjay Jha Says NDA Reached Consensus, Everyone Agreed on Allocation | ABP News
Land-for-Job Case: 'Court to Deliver Verdict on Charges on 10 November', Says Sources | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court Charges Lalu Yadav Family in Land-for-Job Case | ABP News
IRCTC Case: Lalu Yadav Family to Face Trial, Charges Framed Against All Accused | ABP News
IRCTC Scam: Court to Proceed Case Against Lalu Yadav and Wife Rabri Yadav | ABP News
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
China Opens Polar Silk Road – Will India Also Join the Arctic Race?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget