Anupam Kher Nails Vicky Kaushal’s Viral Tauba Tauba Step In Just Minutes

Bollywood veteran Anupam Kher has joined the viral Tauba Tauba trend popularized by Vicky Kaushal last year. Taking to Instagram, Kher shared a video of himself learning the iconic hook step under the guidance of choreographer Ceaser of the Bosco–Ceaser duo at a gym. Within minutes, the actor delivered a flawless performance, much to the delight of his fans.

Anupam Kher Joins the Viral Dance Craze

“I have tried almost everything as an actor (even learnt swimming at 68) and am still working on my craft! But I have deliberately stayed away from DANCING because I can’t dance… last month, I decided to LEARN dancing. And I did my first class last week! Then a couple of days back, I met the great choreographer #Ceaser of the #BoscoCeaser duo in a gym! And I told him about my dream,” Kher captioned the video.

Vicky Kaushal Applauds the Performance

Vicky Kaushal was quick to react, reposting the video on his Instagram Story and writing, “I took a day to learn what you learnt and aced in 10 seconds… absolutely amazing sir!!! @anupamkher.” Bosco Martis, one half of the choreographer duo, also chimed in, saying, “Sir, I love you! I wish we had half the energy you have.”

Social media users flooded the comments section with praise. One fan wrote, “Too good! You should have started earlier, we would’ve loved to see your dhamdaar dance on the big screen,” while another added, “You nailed it in one go!” Many highlighted Kher’s age-defying energy, saying, “You’ve proved age is just a number, it’s never too late to learn something new.”

The Tauba Tauba track from Bad Newz, featuring Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, and Ammy Virk, is sung by Karan Aujla and written by Mr Tuomo Korander, Mr Tommi Vatanen, and Karan Aujla.

Upcoming Projects for the Stars

Anupam Kher was last seen in Tanvi The Great and will next appear in a biopic on Rabindranath Tagore. Vicky Kaushal, who recently announced his and Katrina Kaif’s pregnancy, will star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in 2026.