Annu Kapoor Recalls Awkward Encounter With Nawazuddin Siddiqui: 'He Is A Frivolous Person'

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor recently reflected on a past interaction with acclaimed actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, describing the experience as both disappointing and awkward.

Speaking on a podcast with journalist Shubhankar Mishra, Annu shared that he had been invited to Goa years ago to host an event where he was tasked with interviewing Nawazuddin on stage. Initially, he was impressed by the actor’s academic credentials — a Master’s degree in Chemistry — but the admiration didn’t last long.

When Annu Kapoor was not impressed with Nawazuddin

The turning point, according to Annu, came when he tried to lighten the mood by asking Nawaz about his love life. “Wo zyada jawaab nahi de rahe the, to maine mahaul ko thoda halka karne ke liye socha ki unki love life ke baare mein poochh loon. Jab maine unse unke rishton ke baare mein poocha, to unhone kaha, 'Bahut si aayin aur chali gayin.' Jis tareeke se unhone ye kaha, usse mujhe laga ki wo ek frivolous kisam ka aadmi hain. ‘Bahut si aayin aur chali gayin’ se aapka kya matlab hai? Ye bahut his saste kisam ka comment hota hai. (He was not responding much so I thought to lighten the situation a bit and ask about his love life. When I asked him about his relationships, he replied, ‘Many came and went.’ The way he said it gave me the impression that he is a frivolous type of man. What do you mean by ‘many came and went’? It’s a very cheap type of comment),” Annu recalled.

When Mishra pointed out that it seemed the two hadn’t really clicked, Annu agreed, describing the encounter as largely one-sided. “He didn’t have any answers to my questions, so I had to keep speaking. Later, the organisers complained, saying, ‘Sir, you were the only one talking.’ I told them, ‘What kind of person have you brought for an interview if he has nothing to say? How would he disrespect me? I would have thrown him out if he did. He disrespected himself.’”

Recent projects

Annu Kapoor recently appeared in Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, which released on 19 September. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is set to play the antagonist in the upcoming Thamma, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, which hits theatres on 21 October.