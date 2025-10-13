Veteran actor Annu Kapoor has once again found himself at the centre of controversy after making inappropriate comments about actress Tamannaah Bhatia during a recent interview. While praising her looks and joking about one of her statements, Kapoor’s remarks were slammed by social media users as “lewd” and “vulgar.”

Annu Kapoor Sparks Outrage Over ‘Lewd’ Remarks on Tamannaah Bhatia

Annu Kapoor recently appeared on YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra’s talk show, where he discussed various topics, including Tamannaah Bhatia’s popular song Aaj Ki Raat. During the chat, Mishra asked the actor if he liked the song and admired Tamannaah.

In response, an enthusiastic Kapoor said, “Mashallah kya dudhiya badan hai” (Oh my god, what milky body she has). The comment immediately drew attention, prompting the host to mention Tamannaah’s earlier lighthearted remark that children fall asleep listening to her hit number Aaj Ki Raat.

Kapoor replied, “Kitne umar ke bacche so jaate hain… 70 saal ke umar ka bhi baccha ho sakta hai na. Main hota toh poochta ke kitne umar ke so jaate hain. Angreezi mein bolte hain that he is 70 years old, woh 70 saal purana bachcha hai… And he is 11-year-old budha.”

(Kids of which age sleep? Even a 70-year-old can be a kid. I would have asked this question to her.)

Annu Kapoor’s Remarks Continue

The veteran actor went on to add, “Behen, apne gaane se, aapne shareer se, apne dudhiya chehre se humare bacchon ko sulti hain… Bahut achi baat hai. Desh ke upar kripa hogi agar humare desh ke bacche achhi aur swasthya neend soyein. Agar aur bhi kuch ichchhain hain toh bhagwan unko samarth kare ke unki ichchhain puri hon.”

(Our sister is making kids sleep with her song, her milky face and body — it’s a good thing. It will be a blessing for this country if our children sleep well. If she has other wishes, may God help her fulfil them.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NewsBook By Shubhankar (@newsbookofficialpage)

Internet Slams Annu Kapoor’s “Vulgar” Comments

Soon after the interview went viral, social media erupted in criticism. Many users called Annu Kapoor’s comments “creepy” and “disrespectful,” urging him to show more decency.

One user commented, “Please be respectful. Don’t you have a daughter or grandchildren?” while another wrote, “This man gives tharki vibes.”

Others said, “Ashleel hai ye (He is vulgar),” and questioned, “Apni beti ko bhi aise hi bologe? (Will you speak like this to your own daughter?)” Another netizen remarked, “Control Annu sahab, control.”

Tamannaah Bhatia on Being Called ‘Milky Beauty’

Earlier this year, Tamannaah addressed the label of “milky beauty” while promoting her supernatural thriller Odela 2. Responding to a question about her casting, she said, “You are saying milky beauty, but why did you look at a milky beauty and think she can’t be a Shiva Shakti? Your question has the answer.

Director Ashok Teja does not look at a ‘milky beauty’ as something to be ashamed of. Glamour in a woman is to be celebrated, and we women must celebrate ourselves first — only then can we expect others to celebrate us.”

She added, “He looks at women as divine. The divine can be glamorous, lethal, powerful — a woman can be many, many things.”

Tamannaah’s Recent Work

On the professional front, Tamannaah was last seen in the web show Do You Wanna Partner, in which she played a woman launching a beer startup.