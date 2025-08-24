Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAnil Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years Of Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai With Aishwarya Rai

Anil Kapoor Celebrates 25 Years Of Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai With Aishwarya Rai

Actor Anil Kapoor today took to his Instagram account to celebrate 25 years of his hit movie “Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai”.

By : IANS | Updated at : 24 Aug 2025 03:22 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor Anil Kapoor today took to his Instagram account to celebrate 25 years of his hit movie “Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai”. The movie that released on 24th of August 2000, starred Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Sonali Bendre in important roles.

The movie revolved around sensitive issues like rape, single parenting and finding love amidst serious responsibilities, with a tinge of Bollywood masala making it worth watching for the audience of that era. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan essayed the role of Preeti while Anil Kapoor essayed the role of Avinash.

Taking to Instagram, Anil Kapoor shared a collage of a few pictures of the movie put together and captioned it as, “ Hamara Dil Aapke Paas hai. Looking back at Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai as it completes 25 years, my heart is filled with memories of my dearest friend Satish Kaushik. I still remember how Aishwarya became a part of this special journey. While we were shooting Taal, I was struck by her incredible talent and suggested her name to Naidu Saab and Satish ji. At first, there were some reservations, but once Satish saw her on set, he was convinced. The rest, as

they say, is history.

Ironically, just before shooting began, Aishwarya had some concerns and almost stepped away. Satish and I went to her home, had a heartfelt conversation, and thankfully, she decided to stay on board. And I'm so glad she did, because her performance was phenomenal and the film went on to become a super hit, loved by both the trade and the audience.

Grateful for the memories, the magic we created, and for my friend Satish, whom I miss dearly every day

#HamaraDilAapkePaasHai.”

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anil Kapoor, before “Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai”, had worked together in the super hit movie “Taal”.

Actor Satish Kaushik who is no longer amidst us, shared an extremely close bond with Anil Kapoor and they had been thick of friends for over 35 years.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Aug 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Anil Kapoor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
