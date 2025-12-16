Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Angelina Jolie Shares Mastectomy Scars For First Time On Time France Cover

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 16 Dec 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Hollywood icon Angelina Jolie has taken a courageous step, revealing her mastectomy scars for the first time in a striking photoshoot for Time France’s inaugural edition, released Monday. The Oscar-winning actress posed confidently for the cover, captured by photographer Nathaniel Goldberg, wearing a low-cut top that highlights her scars, while gazing directly at the camera with poise and strength.

“I share these scars with many women I love. And I'm always moved when I see other women share theirs,” Jolie told the magazine, underscoring the emotional resonance behind her decision. Her openness is a continuation of her long-standing advocacy for women’s health and cancer awareness.

History Of Health Challenges

Jolie had publicly revealed her double mastectomy in 2013 and later underwent a double oophorectomy in 2015, prompted by her genetic predisposition to cancer. Her transparency encouraged countless women worldwide to prioritise screenings and preventive care. She emphasised to Time France: “Access to screening and care should not depend on financial resources or place of residence.”

Behind The Photoshoot

The magazine features a series of evocative images: a monochrome close-up highlighting Jolie’s serene expression, and a wide, fog-laden shot with the star seated alone in a softly lit room, conveying both strength and vulnerability. These visuals complement her powerful message of solidarity with women facing health challenges.

Angelina Jolie’s Upcoming Film: Coutures

Jolie is also preparing for the release of her latest project, Coutures, directed by French filmmaker Alice Winocour. Set to premiere in France on February 18, 2026, the film’s narrative mirrors aspects of her personal journey, further connecting her art with her advocacy.

By revealing her mastectomy scars, Angelina Jolie continues to challenge stigmas around women’s health, inspire open conversations, and empower survivors worldwide. Her Time France cover is not just a photoshoot, it is a declaration of resilience, awareness, and hope.

Published at : 16 Dec 2025 10:39 AM (IST)
Angelina Jolie Hollywood News Cancer Awareness Time France Mastectomy Scars
Embed widget