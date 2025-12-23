Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAneet Padda’s Birthday Note For Saiyaara Co-Star Ahaan Panday Melts Hearts

Aneet Padda’s Birthday Note For Saiyaara Co-Star Ahaan Panday Melts Hearts

Actor Aneet Padda on Tuesday penned a heartwarming note for her "Saiyaara" co-star Ahaan Panday on his 28th birthday, saying she will always be proud of the person he is.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Actor Aneet Padda on Tuesday penned a heartwarming note for her "Saiyaara" co-star Ahaan Panday on his 28th birthday, saying she will always be proud of the person he is.

Sharing a series of pictures of the actor on her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Padda added a lengthy caption and said Panday was a born a star.

"I’ve seen the future. I’ve seen passersby smile when you laugh out loud, they can’t help it. I’ve seen colours change in the world around, when your eyes are lost in thought admiring an old woman, watering her plants, unaware," she wrote.

"The scribbles in your notepad, holding the musings of an unusual mind, rare and magical. The change of your camera lens, stubborn in its search for beauty in the mundane. I’ve seen you be so selfless. I’ve seen my mom and dad trusting you deeply, beaming with love when they ask 'Ahaan kiven ae? theek hai na?' every video call. I’ve seen Deanne aunty cry every time she sees your face on that poster.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Aneet Padda (@aneetpadda_)

"Pride mixed with disbelief at her son’s kindness, his soul—at the man she raised. I’ve seen a stranger having a better day after talking to you. I’ve seen the security guard waiting for his daily chat with you at 2pm sharp," she added.

Padda and Panday worked together in Mohit Suri's directorial "Saiyaara", which released in July. The film went on to collect over Rs 500 crore at the worldwide box office. It also marked Panday's acting debut.

"I’ve seen the world stop and stare at you before it knew why. Before it met its saiyaara on a movie screen. You were always a star, dadi was always proud. I saw the future then and I see it now. It’s all set to come true...Happy birthday Ahaana, I will always be proud of the person you are. Thank you for giving the world the gift of you," Padda concluded the post.

Panday responded to the post with a comment.

"No words do justice to what I felt after reading this," he said.

Padda will next feature in Maddock Films' "Shakti Shalini", which is a part of the banner's horror comedy universe. Panday will reportedly star alongside Sharvari in a romantic action film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 08:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ahaan Panday Aneet Padda
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Yunus Government 'Expresses Sorrow' Over Lynching Of Hindu Man, Issues Statement
Yunus Government 'Expresses Sorrow' Over Lynching Of Hindu Man, Issues Statement
States
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
Violence Erupts In 2 Districts Of Assam, Internet Suspended
India
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
‘Discuss Atrocities On Muslims In India’: Jamia Semester Exam Question Under Fire
Cities
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
‘No PUC, No Fuel’ Here To Stay In Delhi Beyond GRAP-IV, Says Environment Minister
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Protests: Protests Continue Across India Over Safety of Hindus in Bangladesh
Breaking: Nationwide protests over attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, Stir Outside Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi
Breaking News: Protests Spread Across Indian Cities Over Alleged Attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, VHP Submits Memorandum
Bangladesh Violence: Protests Held in Delhi, Kolkata and Other Cities Over Safety of Minorities in Bangladesh
Bihar News: Patna Welcomes BJP’s Nitin Nabin on First Tour as National Working President
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live News
ABP Live News
Why Airline Disruptions Are Now A Communication Problem, Not An Operations One
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget