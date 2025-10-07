After turning heads with her impeccable style at Paris Fashion Week, Bollywood star Ananya Panday had an unforgettable fan moment with Hollywood actor Pedro Pascal. But what truly set social media abuzz wasn’t just the starry meeting—it was Pedro’s statement accessory that became an instant talking point.

Ananya Meets Pedro Pascal at Chanel’s Grand Show

On the closing day of Paris Fashion Week, Chanel hosted the much-anticipated debut collection of its new artistic director, Matthieu Blazy. The event drew an audience of over 2,300 guests, including global icons such as Ananya Panday, Sofia Coppola, Tilda Swinton, Penélope Cruz, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Margot Robbie, Carrie Coon, and Marion Cotillard.

As Chanel’s Indian brand ambassador, Ananya represented the French luxury house in style. Multiple photos of her meeting Pedro quickly made rounds on social media, capturing the duo sharing smiles and a light-hearted conversation.

Pedro’s Bag Becomes the Unexpected Star

While fans were thrilled to see Ananya and Pedro together, it was the The Last of Us star’s eye-catching bag that stole the spotlight. The internet had a field day comparing Pedro’s accessory to Joey Tribbiani’s iconic “man purse” from Friends.

Comments flooded in, with one fan writing, “Very happy for Ananya… you go girl! After all the trolls and questioning her talent, she proved her haters wrong and is now reaching new heights.” Another chimed in, “Joey was right... it’s fashion for men too.”

Others joined in the fun, saying, “That’s Joey’s bag,” and “Pedro Pascal with Joey’s purse.” Another fan joked, “Seeing Ananya with Pedro wasn’t on my bingo card,” while one added, “She’s so lucky to meet Pedro Pascal!”

A witty user even wrote, “The world is finally ready for Rachel’s fashion sense,” while another fan cheered, “Aniee Poo for the win.”

Ananya’s Paris Fashion Week Appearances

Beyond the Chanel show, Ananya was also seen at the prestigious BoF 500 Gala, held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Paris on October 4. Her appearances cemented her position as one of India’s most stylish and globally recognised young stars.

On the Work Front

Ananya was last seen in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh, a historical drama featuring Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. The film earned appreciation from both audiences and critics.

She has wrapped up filming for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, reuniting with Kartik Aaryan after their hit Pati Patni Aur Woh. Directed by Sameer Vidhwans (Satyaprem Ki Katha) and produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Entertainment, the film also stars Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff, and is slated for release later this year.

Ananya will next be seen in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil opposite Lakshya and is set to reprise her role in Call Me Bae Season 2.

Pedro Pascal’s Recent Projects

Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal continues to dominate Hollywood. He recently starred in Marvel’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Celine Song’s romantic drama The Materialists, further cementing his reputation as one of the industry’s most versatile and admired actors.