Amitabh Bachchan’s Praise Leaves Ananya Panday Emotional On KBC, Actress Calls It The ‘Biggest Moment’ Of Her Life

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently opened up about one of the most memorable moments of her life.

By : IANS | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Ananya Panday recently opened up about one of the most memorable moments of her life.

In her latest post, she talked about a special experience she had with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. Ananya highlighted the excitement and honor of spending time with the veteran actor. On Tuesday, the 'Student of the Year 2' actress posted a video from her appearance on the popular game show “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.”

In the video, Big B was seen praising Ananya Panday’s performance in “Kesari Chapter 2.” The actor said, “I told her that the movie had many famous actors; Everyone did a great job. While working with such legendary actors, Ananya performed her role very well. Her dialogues were limited, but the way she expressed through her eyes… We are all in the same profession; we are informed three months earlier, let it be about our roles, dialogues, and everything else.”

Amitabh added, “When it is time for the shoot, it should make our audience realise the importance of the situation or a particular scene. It should be realistic and should be delivered with ease. It is quite a tremendous task. That’s where an actor will turn legendary. I felt that when I watched you.”

Sharing the video, Ananya wrote in the caption, “The biggest moment of any actors life I will cherish your words forever Amit Ji.” (sic)

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ananya 🌙 (@ananyapanday)

During a lighthearted moment, Ananya called Bachchan a “drip,” using the Gen Z term for someone stylish and cool. The comment quickly grabbed the megastar’s attention, and he playfully responded with its traditional meaning. “Drip to me means water falling from the ceiling,” he said, sparking laughter.

A few days ago, Ananya Panday and Kartik Aaryan visited on the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.” The actors were on the show to promote their upcoming romantic comedy, “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 08:30 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan KBC Ananya Panday
