Amitabh Bachchan Hops On Viral Labubu Trend, Netizens Say, 'Throw It Away Sir'

HomeEntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan Hops On Viral Labubu Trend, Netizens Say, 'Throw It Away Sir'

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan hopped on the viral Labubu trend, sharing a video of the collectible doll in his car, delighting fans and joining fellow celebrities in the craze.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has jumped on one of the internet’s most playful trends: the Labubu craze. These whimsical, slightly eerie collectible dolls have captured the attention of celebrities, with stars like Ananya Panday, Shilpa Shetty, and Urvashi Rautela already flaunting them online.

Amitabh Bachchan joins Labubu craze

On Tuesday, Big B shared a lighthearted video from his car on Instagram. The clip showcased a Labubu doll dangling from his vehicle’s rearview mirror. With his signature baritone, he introduced it to fans: “Ladies and gentlemen, presenting the Labubu. Now in my car.” His caption included hashtags such as #LabubuArt, #LabubuCollector, and #LabubuLove, showing he’s fully embraced the viral trend.

 
 
 
 
 
Internet reacts

Fans quickly flooded the comments with amusement and curiosity. “Sir, even you like Labubu?” one user wrote, while another quipped, “We got Amitabh sir talking about Labubu before GTA 6!” Some fans jokingly referenced the doll’s “spooky backstory,” while others were simply delighted to see the veteran actor joining the online phenomenon. Comments ranged from “Throw it away sir” to “Hello Amit sir. Please remove it, I heard it brings bad luck.”

On the work front

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Vettaiyan alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Manju Warrier, which released to critical acclaim last October. He is set to appear next in Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 with Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur.

Additionally, he will narrate 120 Bahadur, featuring Farhan Akhtar, which tells the true story of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13th Battalion of the Kumaon Regiment who made a heroic last stand against the Chinese army at the Battle of Rezang La in 1962. The film is scheduled for release on November 21.

Meanwhile, Amitabh continues to entertain audiences on the small screen as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 05:21 PM (IST)
Amitabh Bachchan
