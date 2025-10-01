Alia Bhatt Visits Rani Mukerji And Kajol’s Durga Puja pandal, Clicks Selfies. Watch

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was all smiles as she visited the Durga Puja pandal organized by the families of Rani Mukerji and Kajol on Wednesday. Dressed in traditional attire, Alia offered her prayers, interacted with Rani, and captured memorable selfies with the star-studded gathering.

Alia Bhatt visits North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal

Alia looked radiant in a yellow lehenga paired with a white blouse, leaving her hair open and accessorizing with a pair of earrings. She posed alongside the idol of Goddess Durga and enjoyed a light-hearted moment with Rani when she accidentally stepped on the senior actress’s sari, prompting shared giggles. She also clicked a selfie with Rani, her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, and Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukerji.

Celebrity-filled celebrations

The Durga Puja pandal has been a hotspot for Bollywood stars over the past few days. Celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen, and Ranbir Kapoor have all visited to offer prayers during Navratri. Ranbir was spotted at the pandal recently, following his 43rd birthday celebrations on Sunday.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, released in 2024. She will next appear in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, the latest installment in the YRF Spyverse, set to release during Christmas this year. Fans can also look forward to Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, an epic saga featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as Indian Air Force pilots. The film has been in production in Rajasthan for most of the year.