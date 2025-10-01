Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Alia Bhatt Visits Rani Mukerji And Kajol's Durga Puja pandal, Clicks Selfies. Watch

Alia Bhatt Visits Rani Mukerji And Kajol’s Durga Puja pandal, Clicks Selfies. Watch

Alia Bhatt visits Rani Mukerji and Kajol’s Durga Puja pandal, offering prayers, sharing selfies, and enjoying festive moments. Bollywood stars joined in celebrating Navratri with devotion and cheer.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Oct 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt was all smiles as she visited the Durga Puja pandal organized by the families of Rani Mukerji and Kajol on Wednesday. Dressed in traditional attire, Alia offered her prayers, interacted with Rani, and captured memorable selfies with the star-studded gathering.

Alia Bhatt visits North Bombay Durga Puja Pandal

Alia looked radiant in a yellow lehenga paired with a white blouse, leaving her hair open and accessorizing with a pair of earrings. She posed alongside the idol of Goddess Durga and enjoyed a light-hearted moment with Rani when she accidentally stepped on the senior actress’s sari, prompting shared giggles. She also clicked a selfie with Rani, her Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, and Kajol’s sister Tanisha Mukerji.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Celebrity-filled celebrations

The Durga Puja pandal has been a hotspot for Bollywood stars over the past few days. Celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Bipasha Basu, Sushmita Sen, and Ranbir Kapoor have all visited to offer prayers during Navratri. Ranbir was spotted at the pandal recently, following his 43rd birthday celebrations on Sunday.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra Joins Mukerji Family’s Celebrations In Mumbai, Looks Radiant In Blue Suit; WATCH

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani)

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

Alia was last seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, released in 2024. She will next appear in Alpha, co-starring Sharvari, the latest installment in the YRF Spyverse, set to release during Christmas this year. Fans can also look forward to Alia in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War, an epic saga featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal as Indian Air Force pilots. The film has been in production in Rajasthan for most of the year.

Published at : 01 Oct 2025 06:34 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Kajol Rani Mukerji Durga Puja 2025
Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Congress’s Bihar Gamble: Revival Attempt Or Vote-Bank Obsession?
Opinion
