October 1, 2025

Durga Puja 2025: Alia Bhatt Joins Kajol And Rani Mukerji

Celebs At North Bombay Pandal

Popular celebs were spotted at the Mukherjee family pandal in North Bombay on Navami.

Mukherjee Family's Puja Celebrations

The Mukherjee family organises the Durga Puja pandal every year with grandeur.

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth

The popular couple, who are close to the Devgan family, were spotted in ethnic attire.

Ajay Devgn With Nysa

Ajay twinned with wife Kajol in green. He struck a pose with daughter Nysa who looked adorable in a saree.

Genelia Deshmukh

Genelia exuded grace in a white banarasi saree with red border and a contrasting red blouse.

Kajol and Rani

The Bollywood divas and cousins looked graceful in sarees and happily struck a pose together.

Kajol's Look

Kajol opted for a teal blue saree with zari embroidery, pairing it with a matching blouse and bangles.

Rani's Royal Look

Rani Mukerji looked royal in a sky blue banarasi saree that she paired with statement earrings.

The Mukherjee Squad

Cousins Rani, Tanisha, Ayan Mukerji and Kajol posed for the paparazzi. Another cousin Sharbani Mukherjee is also an integral part of the celebrations.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt also marked her presence at the star-studded celebrations looking stunning in a pastel saree.

Amaan Devgan

Ajay Devgn's nephew and actor Amaan Devgan struck a pose with his brother.

