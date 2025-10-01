Durga Puja 2025: Alia Bhatt Joins Kajol And Rani Mukerji
Popular celebs were spotted at the Mukherjee family pandal in North Bombay on Navami.
The Mukherjee family organises the Durga Puja pandal every year with grandeur.
The popular couple, who are close to the Devgan family, were spotted in ethnic attire.
Ajay twinned with wife Kajol in green. He struck a pose with daughter Nysa who looked adorable in a saree.
Genelia exuded grace in a white banarasi saree with red border and a contrasting red blouse.
The Bollywood divas and cousins looked graceful in sarees and happily struck a pose together.
Kajol opted for a teal blue saree with zari embroidery, pairing it with a matching blouse and bangles.
Rani Mukerji looked royal in a sky blue banarasi saree that she paired with statement earrings.
Cousins Rani, Tanisha, Ayan Mukerji and Kajol posed for the paparazzi. Another cousin Sharbani Mukherjee is also an integral part of the celebrations.
Alia Bhatt also marked her presence at the star-studded celebrations looking stunning in a pastel saree.
Ajay Devgn's nephew and actor Amaan Devgan struck a pose with his brother.