Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesPriyanka Chopra Joins Mukerji Family’s Celebrations In Mumbai, Looks Radiant In Blue Suit; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra Joins Mukerji Family’s Celebrations In Mumbai, Looks Radiant In Blue Suit; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated Durga Puja in Mumbai at the Mukerji family's pandal, looking elegant in a blue salwar kameez.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Sep 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Mumbai and making the most of her visit by soaking in festive and serene moments. On Tuesday, she joined in the Durga Puja celebrations at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal, where she offered prayers to Maa Durga.

Priyanka’s Festive Look

For the occasion, PeeCee looked elegant in a blue salwar kameez, styled with silver jhumkas and her hair tied back in a neat low bun. After seeking blessings, she was seen posing with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, actress Tanishaa Mukerji, and fellow devotees at the pandal.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Celebrating With Bollywood Families

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is an annual celebration hosted by the Mukerji family, with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa, and Ayan regularly seen at the pandal. Over the past few days, several Bollywood stars have joined in the festivities, keeping the spirit of Durga Puja alive in the Maximum City.

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

A Serene Morning in Mumbai

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her peaceful Mumbai morning on Instagram. In a series of pictures, she was seen unwinding by a sea-facing view in her plush hotel room. Dressed in a white bathrobe, the actress enjoyed a Maharashtrian breakfast of poha, captioning the post “Morning Mumbai.”

Another photo captured the breathtaking view of the iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link, to which Priyanka added, “Never Gets Old.” She also shared a cozy moment, wearing fuzzy colorful socks while enjoying the calming sea view.

Professional Update and Sweet Gesture

Priyanka is believed to be in Mumbai for an event linked to a brand she endorses. On Monday, she also made headlines for congratulating singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on his International Emmy nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Congratulations @diljitdosanjh! Punjabi Emmy’s te aagaye oye,” along with a red heart emoji.

 

Published at : 30 Sep 2025 06:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Durga Puja Priyanka Chopra
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Vijay In First Video Over Karur Stampede Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge: ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Vijay In First Video Over Karur Stampede Accuses CM Stalin Of Seeking Revenge: ‘Political Journey Will Continue’
Election 2025
Bihar's Final Voter List Released After SIR Excercise; Check Link, Steps To Follow To Access PDF
Bihar's Final Voter List Released: Check Link, Steps To Follow To Access PDF
India
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Sonam Wangchuk’s Release, Probe Demands
Leh Internet Blackout Extended As KDA, LAB Suspend Dialogue With Govt For Wangchuk’s Release
Election 2025
Pawan Singh Eyes Bihar Ticket? Bhopuri Star Meets BJP Top Brass, Says 'Those Nurturing Casteist Politics...'
Pawan Singh Eyes Bihar Ticket? Bhopuri Star Meets BJP Top Brass: 'Those Nurturing Casteist Politics...'
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Railway Police Arrest Youth For Dangerous Train Stunt At Borivali After Viral Video Sparks Probe
Dehradun protest erupts over “I Love Mohammed” social media post, police control crowd
Breaking: UP ATS Arrests Four Militants Planning Sharia Push, Weapons Funding Linked To Pakistan
Bihar Election: Bihar final voter list to be released today; 7.35 crore names expected, minor cuts possible
Swami Chaitanyanand Uncooperative In Custody As Mobile Forensics Reveal Key Evidence Amid Outcry Now
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Nishakant Ojha
Dr Nishakant Ojha
Bagram Air Base: Why A Trump-Led US Return Could Ignite New Faultlines For India
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget