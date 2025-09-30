Global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently in Mumbai and making the most of her visit by soaking in festive and serene moments. On Tuesday, she joined in the Durga Puja celebrations at the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal, where she offered prayers to Maa Durga.

Priyanka’s Festive Look

For the occasion, PeeCee looked elegant in a blue salwar kameez, styled with silver jhumkas and her hair tied back in a neat low bun. After seeking blessings, she was seen posing with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, actress Tanishaa Mukerji, and fellow devotees at the pandal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

Celebrating With Bollywood Families

The North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja is an annual celebration hosted by the Mukerji family, with Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Tanishaa, and Ayan regularly seen at the pandal. Over the past few days, several Bollywood stars have joined in the festivities, keeping the spirit of Durga Puja alive in the Maximum City.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Snehkumar Zala (@sneyhzala)

A Serene Morning in Mumbai

Earlier in the day, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her peaceful Mumbai morning on Instagram. In a series of pictures, she was seen unwinding by a sea-facing view in her plush hotel room. Dressed in a white bathrobe, the actress enjoyed a Maharashtrian breakfast of poha, captioning the post “Morning Mumbai.”

Another photo captured the breathtaking view of the iconic Bandra Worli Sea Link, to which Priyanka added, “Never Gets Old.” She also shared a cozy moment, wearing fuzzy colorful socks while enjoying the calming sea view.

Professional Update and Sweet Gesture

Priyanka is believed to be in Mumbai for an event linked to a brand she endorses. On Monday, she also made headlines for congratulating singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh on his International Emmy nomination for Amar Singh Chamkila.

Sharing the announcement on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Congratulations @diljitdosanjh! Punjabi Emmy’s te aagaye oye,” along with a red heart emoji.