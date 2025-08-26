Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAlia Bhatt Calls Out Privacy Breach After Video Of Her Under-Construction Mumbai Home Goes Viral

Alia Bhatt expressed outrage after a video of her under-construction Bandra bungalow was circulated online without her consent.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt has raised strong objections after an inside video of her unfinished bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai, surfaced on social media without her knowledge or consent. The actress expressed her disappointment and concern over the incident in a heartfelt note shared on Instagram, calling it both a violation of privacy and a serious security issue.

Alia Bhatt’s Statement on the Viral Video

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia wrote: “I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited - sometimes the view from your window is another person's home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home - still under construction has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent.”

She further emphasised: “Filming or photographing someone's personal space without permission is not ‘content’ - it's a violation. It should never be normalised.”

 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

A Clear Invasion of Privacy

The Jigra actress stressed the seriousness of the matter, highlighting the importance of respecting personal boundaries.

“Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would.”

Alia also made a humble request to the public: “So, here's a humble but firm request - if you come across such content online, please don't forward it or share it further.”

Message to Media Outlets

In her note, Alia also addressed media platforms that had published the video.

“And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you.”

The Krishna Raj Bungalow Nears Completion

Alia and her husband Ranbir Kapoor’s much-talked-about residence, The Krishna Raj bungalow, has been under construction for a while and is now in its final phase. According to reports, finishing touches are being added to the interiors, which may take around a month. If all goes according to plan, the power couple is expected to move into their new home around Diwali this year.

 

Published at : 26 Aug 2025 05:45 PM (IST)
Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor Krishna Raj Bungalow
