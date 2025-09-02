Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAkshay Kumar Visits Guruvayur Temple Wearing Mundu Amid Haiwaan Shoot With Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar Visits Guruvayur Temple Wearing Mundu Amid Haiwaan Shoot With Saif Ali Khan

Akshay Kumar, filming Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan, visited Kerala’s Guruvayur temple in a traditional mundu ahead of his birthday. Photos and videos of his spiritual stop have gone viral online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 08:35 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan under the direction of Priyadarshan, made a spiritual stop at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala on Monday. The actor, dressed in a traditional white mundu, was photographed and filmed during the visit, and visuals from his temple darshan have now gone viral on social media.

Akshay dons a mundu for temple visit

In a circulating video, Akshay is seen stepping out of a helicopter, waving warmly to a group of onlookers at the helipad before making his way to the temple. The actor, who celebrated his birthday (September 9) in advance, adhered to temple traditions by going shirtless for the darshan.

A photographer also shared several images from his visit, capturing Akshay in traditional attire and smiling for the cameras. According to a report by OnManorama, the actor’s helicopter landed at Sree Krishna College in Guruvayur. He was then accompanied to the temple by Guruvayur Devaswom Board Member K. S. Balagopal and administrator O. B. Arun Kumar.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nithin Narayanan 🇮🇳 (@nithinnarayanan_)

Akshay Kumar's films in the pipeline

Akshay has had a packed year with notable projects including Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and his Telugu debut with Kannappa, where he made an extended cameo. Currently, he is filming Haiwaan, a Hindi adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam, alongside Saif Ali Khan.

The actor has also wrapped up shooting for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan that is yet to release. Next, Akshay will return as Jolly in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi. The third installment of the popular courtroom comedy franchise will hit theatres on September 19, featuring Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 08:35 PM (IST)
Tags :
Akshay Kumar Saif Ali Khan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
‘Diwali For Us’: Jarange Breaks Down After Ending Fast On Maratha Quota; Fadnavis Points To A ‘Misconception’
‘Diwali For Us’: Jarange Breaks Down After Ending Fast On Maratha Quota; Fadnavis Says...
Cities
Flood Alarm In Delhi As Yamuna Swells To Highest Level This Year; Orange Alert Issued
Flood Alarm In Delhi As Yamuna Swells To Highest Level This Year; Orange Alert Issued
Election 2025
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
'Opposition Abused My Mother': PM Modi Hits Out at Congress-RJD Alliance In Bihar
India
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
K Kavitha Suspended From BRS By Father K Chandrashekar Rao Over 'Anti-Party' Activities
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: ABVP Protests in Lucknow Over Barabanki Lathi Charge; Students Detained Outside Vidhan Sabha
Punjab News: AAP MLA Harmeet Pathanmajra Absconds After Alleged Firing on Police; Political Storm Brews in Punjab
Monsoon Fury in September: Heavy Rains Trigger Flooding in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttarakhand | ABP NEWS
Weather Update: Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark in Delhi After Massive Water Release, Flood Threat Looms Over Low-Lying Areas
Breaking News: Heavy Rainfall Triggers Floods and Disruptions Across Northern India; Schools Closed, Infrastructure Damaged
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Is SCO Becoming A Eurasian Bloc Challenging the US?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget