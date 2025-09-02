Akshay Kumar Visits Guruvayur Temple Wearing Mundu Amid Haiwaan Shoot With Saif Ali Khan

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar, who is currently shooting for his upcoming film Haiwaan with Saif Ali Khan under the direction of Priyadarshan, made a spiritual stop at the Guruvayur temple in Kerala on Monday. The actor, dressed in a traditional white mundu, was photographed and filmed during the visit, and visuals from his temple darshan have now gone viral on social media.

Akshay dons a mundu for temple visit

In a circulating video, Akshay is seen stepping out of a helicopter, waving warmly to a group of onlookers at the helipad before making his way to the temple. The actor, who celebrated his birthday (September 9) in advance, adhered to temple traditions by going shirtless for the darshan.

A photographer also shared several images from his visit, capturing Akshay in traditional attire and smiling for the cameras. According to a report by OnManorama, the actor’s helicopter landed at Sree Krishna College in Guruvayur. He was then accompanied to the temple by Guruvayur Devaswom Board Member K. S. Balagopal and administrator O. B. Arun Kumar.

Akshay Kumar's films in the pipeline

Akshay has had a packed year with notable projects including Sky Force, Kesari Chapter 2, Housefull 5, and his Telugu debut with Kannappa, where he made an extended cameo. Currently, he is filming Haiwaan, a Hindi adaptation of Mohanlal’s 2016 Malayalam hit Oppam, alongside Saif Ali Khan.

The actor has also wrapped up shooting for Bhooth Bangla, a horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan that is yet to release. Next, Akshay will return as Jolly in Subhash Kapoor’s Jolly LLB 3, co-starring Arshad Warsi. The third installment of the popular courtroom comedy franchise will hit theatres on September 19, featuring Saurabh Shukla, Amrita Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Annu Kapoor.