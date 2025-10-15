Akshay Kumar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His Mentor Madhumati After Her Demise

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAkshay Kumar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His Mentor Madhumati After Her Demise

Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to pen a heartfelt tribute to his late dance teacher, veteran actress and dancer Madhumati.

By : IANS | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 07:44 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar took to his social media account to pen a heartfelt tribute to his late dance teacher, veteran actress and dancer Madhumati, who passed away on the 15th of October.

Akshay remembered his guru with deep emotion and thanked her for shaping him and thanked her for helping him understand dance and performance. He wrote, “My first and forever guru, everything I know about dance I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahi ki. Om Shanti.”

The post featured two unseen pictures, one showing a young Akshay Kumar seated beside Madhumati, surrounded by their dance-class peers, and another closer capturing the two smiling warmly. The photos reflect an early phase in Akshay's life, long before he rose to superstardom. Talking about Madhumati, the actress was born in 1938 in a small village near Maharashtra.

She began her career as a dancer in an unreleased Marathi film in 1957 and went on to act in numerous Punjabi, Marathi, Hindi, Bhojpuri, and South Indian films through the era of the 1960s. She was known for her expressive dance style, elegance, and grace and was often doubted as a tough competition to Bollywood dancer Helen.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh also offered his condolences and wrote, “Rest in peace, our teacher and guide, #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led, filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend.” Madhumati ji featured in several acclaimed films, such as Railway Platform, Bhagun, and Sharabi Aparadi Kaun, among others. The actress was 87 years old.

Talking about Akshay Kumar, before entering Bollywood, Akshay worked as a martial arts instructor in Bangkok and later in Mumbai, where he trained under Madhumati ji for dance and performance skills. Akshay made his Bollywood debut with the 1991 release “Saugandh”. The actor, post his Bollywood debut, braved his share of struggles in the industry. His big break came through movies like “Khiladi”, “Mohra”, and “Tu Khiladi Main Anari”.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 15 Oct 2025 07:44 PM (IST)
