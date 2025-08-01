Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Web StoriesIdeas of IndiaEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentYogi Biopic Ajey Awaits CBFC Green Light After Court Order

Yogi Biopic Ajey Awaits CBFC Green Light After Court Order

The Bombay High Court has directed CBFC to complete the certification process for 'Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi' by August 6, citing procedural lapses in earlier rejection.

By : IANS | Updated at : 01 Aug 2025 11:41 PM (IST)

The fate of the upcoming movie ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’ will be decided by the CBFC. On Friday, the Bombay High Court directed the CBFC to decide the film’s release date.

The court allowed the Petitioner’s prayer for screening of the film to complete the screening process as per the Cinematograph Act and Rules framed thereunder and also directed to convey its decision as per the Rules to the Petitioner by Wednesday, August 6, 2025.

Samrat Cinematics, the production house behind ‘Ajey: The Untold Story of a Yogi’, said, ‘Today’s outcome reaffirms our faith in the judiciary. This film is the sincere creative effort of over 300 industry professionals, and we remain hopeful that it will be allowed to reach the audience it was made for”.

The court also observed that seeing the conduct of CBFC and the erroneous approach adopted earlier without following the due process of law, the court has kept the petition pending for CBFC’s compliance.

The Court while hearing the counsel for CBFC also noted that the process adopted by them while rejecting the certification application filed by Petitioner on July 21, 2025 is contrary to the established principles under the Cinematograph Act and Rules thereunder.

The Court stated that there have been movies on the Prime Minister and various other persons holding constitutional posts. It further mentioned that the CBFC has no role to play in deciding the contents of the film based on any objection received to them.

The film is reportedly based on Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, the first look of the upcoming movie ‘AJEY- The Untold Story of a Yogi’ was unveiled.

The motion poster offered a glimpse into Yogi Adityanath’s inspiring transformation, showcasing the defining moments that shaped his spiritual and political path. It shows his early years, his decision to embrace sanyas as a Nathpanthi Yogi, and his evolution into a politician and leader.

--IANS

aa/

Published at : 01 Aug 2025 11:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Ajey Movie Yogi Adityanath Biopic CBFC Ajey Certification Bombay High Court Ajey Samrat Cinematics Ajey Film Release Date
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Parliamentary Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
'Unverified And Dubious': MEA Rejects UK Report Accusing India Of 'Transnational Repression'
India
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam
Encounter Breaks Out Between Security Forces And Terrorists In J&K’s Kulgam
India
ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Anil Ambani In Rs 3,000-Crore Loan Fraud Case: Report
ED Issues Lookout Notice Against Anil Ambani In Rs 3,000-Crore Loan Fraud Case: Report
India
'Despite Daily Threats...': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge, Calls It 'Baseless'
'Ignore Baseless Allegations': ECI Responds To Rahul Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Charge
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: AT Officer Claims Pressure To Arrest Mohan Bhagwat To Establish 'Saffron Terror' Narrative
Breaking: Shocking Incident As Pickup Truck Plunges Into River, Two Feared Missing In Grim Tragedy
Weather Update: Record-Breaking Rainfall Causes Massive Flooding Worldwide | ABP NEWS
US Tariff Hike: 25% Duty on Indian Goods Imposed from August 1 | ABP NEWS
Breaking News: ED Summons Anil Ambani for Questioning in Money Laundering Case on August 5 | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Education
ABP Live Education
Parental Pressure vs Support: Striking The Right Balance For Student Mental Health | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget