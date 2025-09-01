Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Seek Blessings At Mumbai Ganpati Celebrations. Watch

Bollywood is in the midst of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted marking the occasion in her signature graceful style. The actress attended the famous GSB Ganeshotsav in Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and their presence quickly caught fans’ attention as photos and videos from the event began circulating online.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s appearance at Ganpati pandal

In one of the viral clips, Aishwarya is seen carefully shielding Aaradhya while they made their way through the crowd to offer prayers at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Ganeshotsav pandal. The duo, who greeted admirers with bright smiles, even paused to click a few selfies with fans before stepping inside the pandal.

Aishwarya exuded elegance in a white ethnic suit, accentuated with a striking red lipstick and a small bindi, while Aaradhya looked charming in a mustard-yellow kurta set. The mother-daughter pair also folded their hands and posed reverently in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol.

A regular visitor to GSB Ganpati festivities

The Ponniyin Selvan actress is known to make annual visits to the GSB Ganpati celebrations. Last year, she attended the pandal with Aaradhya and her mother, Brinda Rai. This time, however, Abhishek Bachchan was not seen accompanying them.

A look at Abhishek and Aishwarya’s family life

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. The Bachchan family was recently photographed together at the airport after a vacation, where Abhishek and Aishwarya graciously posed for a fan picture that quickly went viral.

Aishwarya’s last big-screen appearance

The former Miss World was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II, a historical drama that starred Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, and others. The film proved to be a box-office success, earning over ₹344 crore worldwide.

Since then, Aishwarya has not officially announced her next project, but her fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen.