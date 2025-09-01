Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh ChaturthiIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentAishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Seek Blessings At Mumbai Ganpati Celebrations. Watch

Aishwarya Rai And Aaradhya Seek Blessings At Mumbai Ganpati Celebrations. Watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya visited the GSB Ganpati pandal in Mumbai to seek blessings on Ganesh Chaturthi. The duo’s elegant festive look and warm gestures delighted fans.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 01 Sep 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood is in the midst of Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently spotted marking the occasion in her signature graceful style. The actress attended the famous GSB Ganeshotsav in Mumbai with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, and their presence quickly caught fans’ attention as photos and videos from the event began circulating online.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s appearance at Ganpati pandal

In one of the viral clips, Aishwarya is seen carefully shielding Aaradhya while they made their way through the crowd to offer prayers at the Gaud Saraswat Brahmin Ganeshotsav pandal. The duo, who greeted admirers with bright smiles, even paused to click a few selfies with fans before stepping inside the pandal.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GSB Seva Mandal (@gsbsevamandalmumbai)

Aishwarya exuded elegance in a white ethnic suit, accentuated with a striking red lipstick and a small bindi, while Aaradhya looked charming in a mustard-yellow kurta set. The mother-daughter pair also folded their hands and posed reverently in front of Lord Ganesha’s idol.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANIKET MANJREKAR 😎 (@bollywood_photographer)

A regular visitor to GSB Ganpati festivities

The Ponniyin Selvan actress is known to make annual visits to the GSB Ganpati celebrations. Last year, she attended the pandal with Aaradhya and her mother, Brinda Rai. This time, however, Abhishek Bachchan was not seen accompanying them.

A look at Abhishek and Aishwarya’s family life

Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan tied the knot in a star-studded ceremony in 2007 and welcomed Aaradhya in 2011. The Bachchan family was recently photographed together at the airport after a vacation, where Abhishek and Aishwarya graciously posed for a fan picture that quickly went viral.

Aishwarya’s last big-screen appearance

The former Miss World was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan II, a historical drama that starred Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Jayaram, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, and others. The film proved to be a box-office success, earning over ₹344 crore worldwide.

Since then, Aishwarya has not officially announced her next project, but her fans are eagerly awaiting her return to the big screen.

Published at : 01 Sep 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Aaradhya Bachchan Ganesh Chaturthi Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
'A Way Has To Be Found To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict': PM Modi Tells Putin
World
Embarrassment For Pakistan: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
Embarrassment For Pak: SCO Strongly Condemns Pahalgam Attack In Shehbaz Sharif's Presence
India
US Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin
US Says Partnership With India 'Continues To Reach New Heights' Amid PM Modi's Bonhomie With Xi, Putin
World
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Over 250 Killed, 500 Injured As 6.0 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Afghanistan
Advertisement

Videos

SCO Summit: PM Modi-President Putin Bilateral Talks Highlight Strengthening India-Russia Ties Amid Global Challenges
SCO Summit 2025: India Calls Out Terrorism While Managing Delicate Relations | ABP NEWS
SCO summit 2025: PM Modi Strongly Condemns Terrorism and Pakistan at SCO Summit in China | ABP NEWS
Breaking: Violence, Domestic Assault And Temple Theft Reported In UP, MP And Rajasthan
Breaking: Heavy Rains Trigger Floods, Bridge Collapse And Landslides Across North India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From The Problem Of A Nation, How Illegal Influx Has Become A Political Weapon In Elections
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget