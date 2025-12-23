Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Jet Off For Vacation. Video

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentAishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan And Aaradhya Jet Off For Vacation. Video

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted at the Mumbai airport with daughter Aaradhya as they flew out for a holiday getaway ahead of Christmas and New Year, delighting fans online.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Dec 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Actor couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted together in public as they headed out of Mumbai for a holiday getaway ahead of Christmas and New Year. The rare airport appearance quickly grabbed attention on social media, with several photos and videos of the family doing the rounds. Their daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, accompanied them on the trip.

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Aaradhya spotted at Mumbai airport

In a video shared by paparazzi on Instagram, Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya were seen entering the airport together. Aaradhya walked behind her mother, smiling, while Aishwarya gently gestured for her to walk ahead. Abhishek followed closely, watching the two as they moved forward.

The paparazzi greeted the actors with “Merry Christmas,” a gesture that both Aishwarya and Abhishek acknowledged warmly. Abhishek was later seen walking slightly ahead of them. For the journey, Aishwarya opted for a black top paired with matching trousers, while Abhishek kept it casual in a black hoodie, jacket and pants. Aaradhya coordinated with her parents, stepping out in an all-black outfit.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Fans shower love on the Bachchan family

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with fans expressing admiration for the family. One user commented, “God bless their relationship.” Another wrote, “A beautiful family. All of them look amazing. Stay blessed.” A third fan praised Abhishek, saying, “Abhishek is finer than ever. He is becoming more dashing by the year.”

This isn’t the first time the trio has travelled together this year. Back in August, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya were also spotted arriving together at the Mumbai airport.

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s family and film updates

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai tied the knot in 2007 and welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in November 2011.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: II, which released in 2023. She has not yet announced her next film.

Abhishek was last seen in Madhumita’s Kaalidhar Laapata, which also starred Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Daivik Bhagela. He will next appear in Siddharth Anand’s King, sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan and others.

Published at : 23 Dec 2025 06:12 PM (IST)
Abhishek Bachchan Aishwarya Rai
